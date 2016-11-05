«oct 2016»
05.11.2016, 22:26
2015 winners reach semi-finals at EHF Champions Cup 2016
«Go back »Print Version


REVIEW: Multichem Szentendrei and “Ekaterinodar” Krasnodar continue their quest for a successful title defence at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup as the women's and men's 2015 winners reached the semi-finals on Saturday

»Beach Handball Channel »2016 Men's Adults
»Final Tournament
»
 

2015 winners reach semi-finals at EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2016

The question arises whether there is anything that can stop defending women's champions Multichem Szentendrei at the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup on Gran Canaria?

The 2015 winners of the women's event continued their unbeaten streak at the event on Saturday to reach the semi-final against TSHV Camelot HS1 on Sunday. Not only are Multichem Szentendrei still to lose a match, they haven't even lost a set yet.

The road to the semi-final has been rockier for defending men's champions “Ekaterinodar” Krasnodar, but nevertheless the Russian side reached the penultimate stage, beating V. Gaw from Portugal 2:1 in the quarter-final.

In the semi-final on Sunday they will face BHT Auto Forum Plock from Poland. Krasnodar's biggest rivals are likely to be Club BM Playa Ciudad de Malaga.

The Spanish team beat Krasnodar in the preliminary round and also reached the semis courtesy of a 2:0 win in the quarter-final against Torslada HK from Sweden. Malaga now faces Orosházi FKSE Hír-Sat who beat multiple ebt Finals winners Detono Zagreb 2:0 in the quarter-final.

The second women's semi-final takes place between BHC Dubrava from Croatia and Deporte y Empresa Clinicas Rincon from Spain.

The men's teams open the semi-finals on Sunday at 10:30 hrs local time, followed by the women's semi-finals at 11:15 hrs. The men's is played at 14:30 hrs, the women's final follows at 15:15 hrs.

Comprehensive coverage

Over the four days of the tournament, the EHF offers all beach handball fans plenty of opportunities to follow the event.

All matches of Court 1 and Court 2 will be streamed live on the ehfTV Youtube channel. This coverage will be supplemented by a number of highlight and best of-clips from the event which will also be available on Youtube as well as on the beach handball Facebook page.

All matches can be followed with the dedicated beach handball ticker and the respective statistics are available for all men's and all women's teams on the respective event pages.

Furthermore there will be continious updates on the EHF live Twitter account, the EHF Beach Handball Instagram channel and the EHF's Snapchat account, ehf_live.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
