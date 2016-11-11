«oct 2016»
11.11.2016, 15:30
New web periodical online
NEWS REPORT: In this new web periodical EHF Methods Commission member Juan L. Anton Garcia discusses in detail guidelines for "Handball At School"

New web periodical online

The activities website of the European Handball Federation is offering regular updates on handball articles, studies and other publications.

On activities.eurohandball.com EHF lecturers, coaches and handball experts share their knowledge and experiences with all those who are interested in knowing more about a number of technical areas inside handball.

The newly published publication offers an in-depth insight into the guidelines for "Handball at School" by Juan L. Anton Garcia, a renowned expert in the field.

The 65-year-old Spaniard coached the Spanish youth and junior national teams in the 1970s and 1980s. He was also the senior national team's assistant coach from 1995 to 2000.

Between 1993 and 2004 he has been a lecturer for the International Handball Federation and a member of the IHF's Methods and Training Commission.

Since 2010 he is a member of the EHF's Methods Commission and also an EHF Master Coach since 2009. He has published several books on "Handball at School" and is the IHF's recognised expert in this field.

Garcia's guidelines for "Handball at School" can be downloaded here.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
