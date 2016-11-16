«oct 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

16.11.2016, 18:30
EHF and Croatian Handball Federation sign contract for Beach Handball EURO 2017
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: The Beach Handball EURO 2017 will be played in Croatia's capital Zagreb from 20 to 25 June 2017. Venue of choice is the popular Jarun Lake in the city's south

»Beach Handball Channel »
 

EHF and Croatian Handball Federation sign contract for Beach Handball EURO 2017

The EHF and the Croatian Handball Federation have signed the contract for the Beach Handball EURO 2017 in Croatia.

The signing took place in St. Wolfgang, Austria on Wednesday in the presence of President Jean Brihault and Secretary General Michael Wiederer on behalf of the EHF as well as President Tomislav Grahovac and Secretary General Damir Poljak on behalf of the Croatian Handball Federation.

The Beach Handball EURO 2017 will be a home game for the defending European beach handball men's champions. For the second time after 2011, when the Beach Handball EURO was hosted in Umag, the EHF's flagship beach handball tournament comes to Croatia.

The Beach Handball EURO for senior women's and men's national teams will take place from 20 to 25 June 2017. It will be preceded by the Beach Handball EURO for under 17 women's and men's teams which will take place from 16 to 18 June 2017.

The venue of choice is the popular Jarun Lake just south of the capital Zagreb's city centre where four beach handball courts will be built.

Croatia have been one of the most dominant nations in beach handball.

The men's team are four-time consecutive European champions, having won the EURO events in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015. The women's team won gold at the Beach Handball EURO 2011 in Umag.

Photo: Uros Hocevar


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM