NEWS REPORT: The Beach Handball EURO 2017 will be played in Croatia's capital Zagreb from 20 to 25 June 2017. Venue of choice is the popular Jarun Lake in the city's south

EHF and Croatian Handball Federation sign contract for Beach Handball EURO 2017

The EHF and the Croatian Handball Federation have signed the contract for the Beach Handball EURO 2017 in Croatia.

The signing took place in St. Wolfgang, Austria on Wednesday in the presence of President Jean Brihault and Secretary General Michael Wiederer on behalf of the EHF as well as President Tomislav Grahovac and Secretary General Damir Poljak on behalf of the Croatian Handball Federation.

The Beach Handball EURO 2017 will be a home game for the defending European beach handball men's champions. For the second time after 2011, when the Beach Handball EURO was hosted in Umag, the EHF's flagship beach handball tournament comes to Croatia.

The Beach Handball EURO for senior women's and men's national teams will take place from 20 to 25 June 2017. It will be preceded by the Beach Handball EURO for under 17 women's and men's teams which will take place from 16 to 18 June 2017.

The venue of choice is the popular Jarun Lake just south of the capital Zagreb's city centre where four beach handball courts will be built.

Croatia have been one of the most dominant nations in beach handball.

The men's team are four-time consecutive European champions, having won the EURO events in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2015. The women's team won gold at the Beach Handball EURO 2011 in Umag.

Photo: Uros Hocevar

