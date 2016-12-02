2016 Women's Adults

02.12.2016

As the Women's EHF EURO 2016 prepares to throw off in Sweden, the EHF and its media and marketing partner, Infront Sports & Media, announce broadcast deals and a full line-up of international sponsors

Worldwide TV coverage and full sponsor line-up at Women’s EHF EURO 2016 Ready for the launch of the Women’s EHF EURO 2016 in Sweden from 4 to 18 December, a successful TV distribution into over 135 countries and territories as well as a full line-up of international sponsor brands has been aanounced by the EHF and its exclusive media and marketing partner for the EHF EUROs, Infront Sports & Media.



Extensive media coverage



Broadcast agreements have been agreed with over 65 broadcasters with the host broadcast operation in Sweden being handled directly by Infront for the first time. Full HDTV coverage is guaranteed with a state-of-the-art camera concept and production plan implemented by Infront that uses up to 18 cameras per game. Following more than a year of preparatory meetings and workshops with a dedicated production team including directors and slow-motion-operators, Infront will provide the very best production operation to offer every detail of game play and guarantee all the action is transmitted to the viewers at home.



The coverage in key markets includes: Norway and Sweden with the free-TV channels of Viasat Scandinavia, Germany with SPORT1, Denmark with TV2 and TV3 and France, the MENA region, Australia, Canada, USA, und US territories with beIN SPORTS. In addition, TVR will broadcast in the strong handball market Romania, AMC in Hungary and Ziggo Sport in the Netherlands. The EHF’s own online TV platform ehfTV.com will also show every match live and on-demand with full English commentary.



In total, almost 600 media representatives working in television, radio, print and online media will be reporting onsite across the championship.



Leading international brands line-up



Handball is especially popular in Sweden which is one principle market for women’s handball. The Official Sponsor line-up for 2016 sees both long-standing and new brands committed to the event. Seven Official Sponsors complete the commercial partner portfolio and will benefit from TV visibility with additional selected partners also featured on special LED advertising around the arena.



The Official Sponsor line-up includes: AJ (mail order office furniture, materials handling and storage solutions), BAUHAUS (workshop, house and garden specialist), engelbert strauss (functional work-wear manufacturer), Grundfos (leading pump manufacturer), Intersport (sporting goods retailer), Möbelringen (furniture shop) and Gjensidige (insurance group).



On site ‘Friends Zone’ optimises engagement



As part of the entertainment programme, a dedicated fan area – the Friends Zone – will offer extended activation opportunities to the sponsors to engage with fans around the events. It is located in the same building as the Scandinavium, the Gothenburg venue where the main round and finals will be played. All fans will enter the matches through the ‘Friends Zone’ with sponsor activation, promotional activities and exhibits planned to optimise on engagement opportunities across the board.



Extensive digital coverage with Official App presented by Grundfos



Boosted by a 300 per cent increase in digital reach at the Men’s EHF EURO in Poland in January, coverage of the women’s event is set to reach millions around the globe across a broad range of digital channels. The official website – ehf-euro.com – is available in both English and Swedish and fans will also be able to follow the event on channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. The event’s Official App, presented by Official Sponsor Grundfos, will be launched shortly before the start of the tournament and will be available for iOS and Android.



Speaking about the first major handball highlight since his election in November, the EHF President, Michael Wiederer, said: “We are very much looking forward to the EHF EURO returning once again to Sweden, a country with a long and successful handball tradition not just with their national teams but also at a club level. Handball, and in particular the women’s game, enjoys huge popularity right across Scandinavia and with both Norway and Denmark also among the 16 nations competing we are expecting a terrific atmosphere for this flagship event.”



Stephan Herth, Executive Director Summer Sports at Infront: “For the launch of the upcoming Women’s EHF EURO 2016 we are in a strong position to ensure one of the best events yet. With the media production now being handled by Infront, we are able to guarantee the very best in broadcast standards for the viewers at home. The sponsor community will benefit from strong exposure due to agreements in 145 territories as well as the ‘Friends Zone’, which offers greater opportunities than ever to maximise on touch points and fan engagement. It’s an exciting time for the women’s event across the board.”



Starting signal on 4 December



The Women’s EHF EURO 2016 will be played in Stockholm, Kristianstad, Malmö, Helsingborg and Gothenburg from 4 December onwards with 16 teams competing across a total of 47 games. The semi-finals and finals will take place in the legendary Gothenburg arena - Scandinavium - with a capacity of 12,044 spectators on 16 and 18 December respectively.



Where to follow the Women’s EHF EURO 2016: Austria - Sport+ (ORF)

Australia - BeIN SPORTS

Baltics (Estonia, Latvia Lithuania) - Viasat Baltics

Belarus - BYBRTC

Bosnia & Herzegovina - BHRT

Brazil - ESPN do Brasil

Bulgaria - Bulsat

Croatia - HRT

Czech Republic - AMC (Sport 1)

Denmark - TV 2 - Denmark

Finland - Viasat

France - BeIN SPORTS

Germany - Sport 1

Hungary - MTVA

Hungary - AMC (Sport 1)

Iceland - RUV

Israel - Charltons' Sportschannel(s)

FYR Macedonia - MKRTV

Middle East - BeIN SPORTS

Montenegro - RTCG

Netherlands - Ziggo Sports

Norway - Viasat

Poland - TVP

Poland - Polsat

Portugal - Sport TV

Romania - TVR

Russia - Match TV

Serbia - RTS

Slovakia - AMC (Sport 1)

Slovenia - RTVSLO

South America - Televisa

Spain - TVE teledeportes

Sweden - Viasat

Turkey - SportsTV

USA - BeIN SPORTS

Worldwide - ehfTV.com



Broadcasters/coverage subject to change.

