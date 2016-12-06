The Slovenian Handball Federation has been fined following the failure of the national team's coach to pass through the mixed zone after a Men’s EHF EURO 2018 Qualification game

Court of Handball fines Slovenian Handball Federation

The Court of Handball has imposed a fine on the Slovenian Handball Federation following the failure of the national team's coach to pass through the mixed zone after the Men’s EHF EURO 2018 Qualification game between Portugal and Slovenia at the beginning of November.

The Court finds that the coach had the obligation to pass through the mixed zone in accordance with Article 18.22 of the EHF EURO Qualification Regulations. In addition, the team had been informed of the presence of the mixed zone during the technical meeting.

Hence, a fine of 1,000 euro is imposed on the Slovenian federation, half of which is imposed on a suspended basis for a probation period of two (2) years.

An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

