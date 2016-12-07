«oct 2016»
07.12.2016, 19:50
Guidelines released for Europe's referees
Teaching materials available to watch via online video platform for Europe’s top referees and national federations

Guidelines released for Europe's referees

The EHF’s Technical Refereeing Committee (TRC) has released its guidelines for referees for the 2016/17 season.

A selection of 56 video clips taken from the VELUX EHF Champions League and the Men's EHF Cup offers referees and national federations a valuable resource.

The focus of the guidelines is on six key areas: pivot play, progressive punishment, seven metre penalty decisions. offensive fouls, wing play and special situations.

Comments and inputs from the referee experts in the TRC have been added to each of the clips to help referees understand what the correct decision in each case should be.

The guidelines can be accessed via a specially prepared video platform.

Each clip shows a single punishable action in real time as well as in slow motion. The platform offers the possibility to halt the clip by hitting 'space' and then to continue it frame by frame, using the arrow keys. Pressing 'space' again continues the clip at normal speed.


TEXT: EHF / ts
 
