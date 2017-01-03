Tickets for the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2017 in Budapest are now available and can be purchased via www.ehfFINAL4.com

Right with the start of the new year comes the opportunity to buy tickets for one of the major highlights in European women's handball: the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2017.

Up to 12,000 spectators will be able to follow the showpiece event on 6/7 May 2017 in the Hungarian capital’s Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

The WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 is the highlight of European women’s handball and will see the best four teams of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League competing for the coveted trophy.

Tickets can be purchased via the official website, www.ehfFINAL4.com. All tickets are valid for both playing days.

Ticket prices:

Category 1: 39,990 HUF (approx. 130 €)

Category 2: 27,990 HUF (approx. 90 €)

Category 3: 19,990 HUF (approx. 65 €)

Category 4: 9,900 HUF (approx. 35 €)

2017 marks the fourth time that the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 takes place in Budapest. It is also the beginning of a new three-year contract between EHF Marketing and the Hungarian Handball Federation, the local organiser of the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 until 2019.

“Budapest has been a great host city and the Hungarian Handball Federation has been a reliable partner for the past three years. I’m very happy that we prolong our existing cooperation and look forward to further developing the WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4, which includes the implementation of a title sponsor, together with the HHF,” says David Szlezak, the EHF Marketing Managing Director.

“It is a great honour, and also a sign of respect for the organisational work at past year’s WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 that we candidated successfully for another three seasons to host the event," said Katalin Pálinger, HHF vice president and head of the local organising committee.

"Obviously, we would like to step forward from the sold-out event of 2016, and our main goal is to create an even more memorable WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

"Until the event, the teams of EHF Champions League will fight through many matches to qualify for Budapest, while we are working very hard to organise an unforgettable show in May."

The WOMEN’S EHF FINAL4 2016 ended in the most dramatic fashion possible, with CSM Bucuresti winning the final against Györi Audi ETO KC 29:26 after penalties. It was the first time at the EHF FINAL4 that extra time and penalties were needed to decide the winners.

At the event’s successful premiere in 2014, Győri Audi ETO KC lifted the trophy in front of a sold-out arena, while Montenegrin champions Buducnost topped the podium in 2015.

