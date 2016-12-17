«oct 2016»
17.12.2016, 17:23
Olympic winners to face Poland in World Championship 2017 qualification play-off
NEWS REPORT: The draw in Gothenburg determined all nine pairings for the play-offs of European qualification for next year's Women's World Championship in Germany

Olympic winners to face Poland in World Championship 2017 qualification play-off

The draw in Gothenburg, Sweden for the Women's World Championship 2017 Play-offs en route to the final tournament in Germany determined all nine pairings, with reigning Olympic champions Russia being pitted against neighbouring Poland in the knock-out stage. 

EHF President Michael Wiederer carried out the draw together with IHF Representative Frantisek Taborsky. 

While Norway as the defending champions and Germany as the hosts of the World Championship were confirmed with a direct place ahead of the EHF EURO 2016, three more teams – France, Denmark and Netherlands – booked a direct place courtesy of their semi-final participation.

Romania, the highest-ranked team from the EHF EURO 2016 with no direct place at the tournament next year, will face Austria, while the 2012 European champions from Montenegro will take on Belarus.

EHF EURO 2016 hosts Sweden will meet FYR Macedonia and the runners-up of the 2014 edition, Spain, will play against Ukraine.

The first drawn team will have the home advantage in the first leg, which is scheduled for 9 to 11 June.

The second leg will follow from 13 to 15 June and the nine winners will qualify for the final tournament in Germany, which will take place from 1 to 17 December 2017.

Women's Handball World Championship 2017, Qualification Europe - Play-offs
Montenegro vs Belarus
Italy vs Serbia
Russia vs Poland
Hungary vs Slovakia
Romania vs Austria
Ukraine vs Spain
Croatia vs Slovenia
Czech Republic vs Turkey
FYR Macedonia vs Sweden


TEXT: Vlado Brindzak / cg
 
