Women's EHF EURO 2018 in France will be "Handballissime"

Two days after the French women's national team won bronze at the Women's EHF EURO 2016 in Sweden, the French Handball Federation has presented the key visual of the Women’s EHF EURO 2018 which will take place in France from 30 November to 16 December 2018.

The French Handball Federation decided to showcase the best of handball in two years' time, offering a strong promise. The key visual boasts "Handballissime", a simple tailor-made word to encourage all players towards over-achievement.

Three emblematic players of the French team are featured in the key visual, representing the three generations responsible for the success of this team which not only won bronze at Sweden 2016 but also silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games: Laura Glauser, the rising star, Alexandra Lacrabère, a stalwart and key player of the French Team as well as speedy left back Gnonsiane Niombla.

Those players stand for handball as spectacular, strong, tough and competitive sport.

Women's EHF EURO 2018 Key Facts

Event dates: 30 November to 16 December 2018

Host cities and arenaa: Preliminary round (from 30 November to 5 December) Nantes – Hall XXL Brest – Brest Arena Montbéliard – Axone Nancy – Palais des sports Jean-Weille (France play there) Main round (from 6 to 12 December) Nantes – Hall XXL (France play there if qualified) Nancy – Palais des sports Jean-Weille Final weekend (from 14 to 16 December) Paris – AccorHotels Arena



