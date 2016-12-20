«oct 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

20.12.2016, 12:06
Women's EHF EURO 2018 in France will be "Handballissime"
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: French Handball Federation presents key visual for the Women's EHF EURO 2018 in France

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2018 Women's News
»
 

Women's EHF EURO 2018 in France will be "Handballissime"

Two days after the French women's national team won bronze at the Women's EHF EURO 2016 in Sweden, the French Handball Federation has presented the key visual of the Women’s EHF EURO 2018 which will take place in France from 30 November to 16 December 2018.

The French Handball Federation decided to showcase the best of handball in two years' time, offering a strong promise. The key visual boasts "Handballissime", a simple tailor-made word to encourage all players towards over-achievement.

Three emblematic players of the French team are featured in the key visual, representing the three generations responsible for the success of this team which not only won bronze at Sweden 2016 but also silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games: Laura Glauser, the rising star, Alexandra Lacrabère, a stalwart and key player of the French Team as well as speedy left back Gnonsiane Niombla.

Those players stand for handball as spectacular, strong, tough and competitive sport.

Women's EHF EURO 2018 Key Facts

  • Event dates: 30 November to 16 December 2018
  • Host cities and arenaa:
    • Preliminary round (from 30 November to 5 December)
      • Nantes – Hall XXL
      • Brest – Brest Arena
      • Montbéliard – Axone
      • Nancy – Palais des sports Jean-Weille (France play there)
    • Main round (from 6 to 12 December)
      • Nantes – Hall XXL (France play there if qualified)
      • Nancy – Palais des sports Jean-Weille
    • Final weekend (from 14 to 16 December)
      • Paris – AccorHotels Arena 


TEXT: FFHB / EHF / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM