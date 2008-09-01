Rejuvenated Danes with experienced coach

It was close, very close – but finally Randers HK made it to the first ever group phase of the Women’s EHF Cup.

After their tight 28:27 win in the first leg of qualification round 3 against Polish champions Lublin, an away draw (23:23) was just enough for the 2010 EHF Cup winners and former Danish champions.

Coached by experienced Ryan Zinglersen, the nearly all-Scandinavian team is in a process of rejuvenation.

In the domestic league, Randers hope to finish in the top six. And their major international goal has already been reached by clinching their berth for the group phase, where they will face Sävehof, Oldenburg and Nantes in Group A.

“It is a tough group we are in,” Zinglersen says. “We hope to end as runners-up, which means we qualify to the quarter-finals.”

For the former Hypo, Melsungen and Skive coach it is “an honour to have qualified for the first group stage ever. It proves that Randers HK at the moment can match the top 16 teams in Europe.”

For him, Rostov are the favourites for winning the new trophy.

After celebrating 20 years of top handball in Randers this summer, now their team is spiced with some talented Women’s EHF EURO 2016 participants, like Danish wing Maria Fisker, who won the 2016 EHF Champions League with Bucuresti last season.

On the other hand, some experienced players, like Rikke Vestergaard, have ended their career.

Randers HK (DEN)

Qualification for the 2016/17 EHF Cup Group Phase: (Round 2) 30:20, 26:13 vs Muratpasa (TUR), (Round 3) 28:27, 23:23 vs Lublin (POL)

Newcomers: Daniela Gustin (Füchse Berlin), Martine Moen (Halden HK), Jovana Risovic (Radnicki Kragujevac), Maria Fisker (CSM Bucuresti), Frederikke Gulmark (Lyngby HK), Mari Molid (Larvik)

Left the club: Johanna Westberg (Nykøbing Falster), Julie Gade (does not play anymore), Rut Jónsdóttir (FC Midtjylland), Marianne Lundsby (TTH Holstebro), Astrid Schulz (Aalborg), Jane Schumacher (Nice), Linn Gossé (Viking), Ilda Kepic (Vendsyssel), Anne Kathrine Danielsen, Sofie Strangholt, Rikke Vestergaard (all end of career)

Coach: Ryan Zinglsersen (since 2015)

Team captain: no captain

Opponents in the group matches: Oldenburg, Sävehof, Nantes in Group A

Women’s EHF Champions League records:

Participations: 3

Main Round (1): 2012/13

Group Phase (2): 2010/11, 2011/12

Other EC records:

Cup Winners’ Cup:

Last 16 (2): 2011/12, 2014/15

EHF Cup:

Winners (1): 2009/10

Semi-final (1): 2015/16

Quarter-final (1): 2008/09

City-Cup:

Finalist (1): 1999/2000

Danish league: 1 title (2012)

Danish cup: 1 (2010)

