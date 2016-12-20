The Spanish Handball Federation has been fined for an infringement of the EHF EURO Qualification regulations for advertising set-up

Court of Handball fines Spanish Handball Federation

The Court of Handball has released its decision in a case opened against the Spanish Handball Federation following the Men’s EHF EURO 2018 Qualification match between Spain and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

A fine of 5,000€ is imposed on the Spanish federation for an infringement of the advertising set-up regulations. In addition to the authorised first row, a second row of advertising was affixed on the short sides of the court.

This violated in particular Article 27 and followings of the EHF EURO Qualification Regulations. 2,000€ of the fine are imposed on a suspended basis with a probation period of two years as of the date of the present decision.

An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

