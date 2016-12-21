NEWS REPORT: Share some handball Christmas joy for a chance to win two tickets to the biggest event in men’s club handball on 3/4 June 2017

VELUX EHF FINAL4 tickets up for grabs in Christmas competition

With Christmas just around the corner, EHF Marketing is offering fans an opportunity to win the best handball gift of all, two tickets to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017.

From 21 December, fans are invited to post their Christmas-themed handball photos on the EHF Champions League Facebook page.

It is time to get creative and come up with your best handball Christmas picture. Whether it is taking a shot in a Santa costume or using Christmas trees for goalposts, get into the spirit and it could be rewarded.

Entries will be accepted until 1 January 2017, after which a winner will be chosen. The selected participant will receive two tickets to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2017, taking place on 3/4 June in Cologne’s LANXESS arena.

