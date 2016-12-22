OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The German club violated the Women's EHF Champions League regulations by not having used the official floor.

Court of Handball imposes a fine on HC Leipzig

The Court of Handball has rendered a decision following proceedings opened against HC Leipzig for not having used an official floor within the framework of the Women’s EHF Champions League 2016/17 match: HC Leipzig (GER) vs. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN).



The club used a wooden floor painted blue and black to play the match instead of the official Gerflor floor which constitutes a violation of Article 4.1, Chapter III of the 2016/17 Women’s EHF Champions League Regulations.

Consequently, the Court of Handball has decided to impose a fine of 7,500 € on the club, half of which on a suspended basis for a probation period of two years.



An appeal may be filed with the Court of Appeal within seven days.

