«oct 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

22.12.2016, 11:50
After a strong qualification, Oldenburg hope for the quarter-finals
«Go back »Print Version


Women’s EHF Cup countdown: Part 3: VfL Oldenburg (GER)

»EC Channel »2016-17 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»VfL Oldenburg
»
 

After a strong qualification, Oldenburg hope for the quarter-finals

They eliminated the former French champions Fleury in the EHF Cup Qualification Round 2 and then caused one major surprise by two wins against the defending Cup Winners’ Cup champions Holstebro in the upcoming round. VfL Oldenburg have proved their strength and abilities already prior to the group stage, even arriving from the first qualification round.

Since 2005, Leszek Krowicki is at the helm of the 2008 EHF Challenge Cup winners, since this summer in double function, as the Pole was appointed also coach of the Polish women’s national team, which he just had steered at the EURO in Sweden.

The 2011 EHF Cup semi-finalist are well-known for his successful youth programme and for their close connection to the Dutch Handball Federation.

Having the Dutch female youth academy at Papendal just across the border, Oldenburg became the launching pad for a huge number of EURO 2016 silver medalists such as Tess Wester, Lois Abbingh or Laura van der Heijden. From the current squad, defence specialist Kelly Dulfer was part of the Dutch side at the EURO in Sweden.

After their successful qualification, Oldenburg now hope to proceed to the quarter-finals, although Krowicki knows that “we have tough and interesting opponents”. VfL will face Champions League experienced teams Randers and Sävehof and additionally EHF Cup debutants Nantes in Group A.

For Krowicki, the French side are the favourite for finishing on top, but he also is sure that “if we can win our home matches, we will have a chance to reach the second rank in our group.” The matches against Nantes will be something special for Oldenburg’s Dutch newcomer Isabelle Jongenelen, as she had played for the club before.

In general, the coach is happy to be among the 16 best teams of the competition as one of four German teams, but Krowicki also has mixed emotions. "A group stage with six matches is very good for our young team, but also very expensive for our club,” he explained.

Oldenburg will have to replace long-term injured wing player Julia Wenzel due to an injury.

VfL Oldenburg (GER)
Qualification for the EHF Cup 2016/17 Group Phase: Round 1: 41:20, 36:20 against Bnei (ISR), Round 2: 29:22, 23:26 against Fleury (FRA), Round 3: 27:25, 31:21 against Holstebro (DEN)

Newcomers: Veronika Mala (Slavia Prague), Stefanie Kaiser (HYPO Niederösterreich), Madita Kohorst (VfL juniors), Isabelle Jongenelen (Nantes Atlantic)
Left the club: Maike Schirmer (Buxtehuder SV), Nadja Jensen (back to Denmark, no new club), Annika Meyer (Buxtehuder SV), Louise Egestorp (Sonderjyske)

Coach: Leszek Krowicki, since 2005
Team captain: Kim Birke

Opponents in the group matches: Sävehof, Randers and Nantes in Group A

Past achievements:

Other EC records:

Cup Winners’ Cup:
semi-final 2009/10
EHF Cup:
2010/11 semi-finals
2008/09 Last 16
Challenge Cup:
Winner 2007/08

German league: -
German cup: 3 times (1981, 2009, 2012)


TEXT: Björn Pazen / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM