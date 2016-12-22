Since Basny’s arrival, the only way is up

They come from a handball and sports city, and after their international debut last season in the the EHF Cup, now Nantes Loire Atlantique Handball made it to the group stage.

Since the former Czech national team coach Jan Basny arrived in 2014, the only way was up for the “neighbours” of VELUX EHF Champions League and participant and two times Men’s EHF Cup finalist HBC Nantes.

Thanks to the men’s club one of their new arrivals transferred to Nantes Loire Atlantique: German international Isabell Klein, the wife of HBC left wing Dominik Klein, who made it to Nantes this summer. Klein arrives in a quite international team with players from seven nations, including Serbian EURO star Jovana Stoiljkovic or the Norwegian new arrival Malin Holta.

Both in French league and the EHF Cup, Nantes hope to make it among the best four teams. In qualification they kept an unbeaten record of six wins in three rounds and will face Randers, Sävehof and Oldenburg in Group A.

For Basny, the club have three major goals and tasks in the EHF Cup: “Improve our game, go as far as possible in this competition and make our spectators happy.”

As for many others, Basny expects Russian side Rostov as the main favourite, but for his side, he hopes for “a great recognition on international level”.

Nantes Loire Atlantique will play their matches in the Metropolitan Sport Hall of Rezé with a capacity of 4,170 spectators.

Nantes Loire Atlantique Handball (FRA)



Qualification for the EHF Cup 2016/17 Group Phase: Round 1: 47:16, 34:16 against Alavarium (POR), Round 2 24:23, 28:26 against DVSC (HUN), Round 3: 31:21, 31:28 against Dalfsen (NED)

Newcomers: Malin Holta (Sola HK), Isabell Klein (Buxtehuder SV), Gervaise Pierson (Yutz HB), Charlène Clavel (HBC Nimes)

Left the club: Wendy Obein (TuS Metzingen), Marie Prudhomme (OGC Nice), Ivana Lovric (BC Aulnoye Aymeries), Julie Godel (Carquefou HB), Barbora Ranikova (end of career), Solene De La Breteche (end of career)



Coach: Jan Basny (CZE, since July 2014)

Team captain: Pauline Coatanea



Past achievements:

Other EC records:



Cup Winners’ Cup:

-

EHF Cup:

Round 3 2015/16

Challenge Cup:

-

French league: -

French cup : -

