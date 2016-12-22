A year of achievement, celebration and change is reviewed in the annual digital EHF Business Report now available online

Looking back on 2016: Digital EHF Business Report published

2016 marked a major milestone in the history of the European Handball Federation as it celebrated a quarter of a century since its foundation.

In the 2016 edition of the digital EHF Business Report we look back on a record-breaking year of achievement, celebrations around the 25th anniversary and a Congress that resulted in the election of a new team to lead the EHF through to 2020.

The EHF Business Report covers the many activities of the federation and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH from beach handball through to development and of course the federation’s flagship events and competitions including the EHF EUROs and EHF Champions League.

We also take a look at some of the federation’s partners including Salming and SELECT, both of which joined the EHF partner line-up for the first time this year.

Also included is previously unpublished content including the 25 Years EHF Book – detailing the history of the federation since 1991 – and also the Men’s EHF EURO 2016 Executive Report, produced by the Polish Handball Federation.

The European Handball Federation and its representatives thank you all for your contribution to the success of 2016.

Our shared passion for the sport will continue to drive handball forward, and we wish you nothing but the pure enjoyment of the sport for the year to come!

You can read the report online: http://www.ehfoffice.at/businessreport2016/

TEXT: