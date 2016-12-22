«oct 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

22.12.2016, 15:38
VELUX EHF Champions League: Looking back on a successful year
«Go back »Print Version


With a 200,000 increase in spectators and 50% more TV coverage, thanks to a new playing system, the past 12 months has been hugely successful for Europe's premium club handball competition

»Press Statements Channel »
 

VELUX EHF Champions League: Looking back on a successful year

The past year was to prove a pivotal one for the development of the EHF’s flagship club competition, the VELUX EHF Champions League.

A new playing system, introduced in the 2015/16 season, saw the number of teams increase to 28 with two groups with each eight teams (A/B) including the top teams of the top leagues and two groups with six teams each (C/D).

The aim: more top level and equal matches, new markets and a higher profile for Europe’s premium club competition.

By the end of the season it became clear that these changes had been a success. An additional 200,000 spectators followed the action live in arenas across Europe – the highest number ever in the history of the competition.

The improvement in the competition, together with the commitment of TV partners led to an increase of 50% in the number of hours of match action shown as well as an increase in cumulative TV figures.

Interest in online streaming through the official EHF channel - www.ehfTV.com - also increased tremendously – a 96 per cent increase on the previous season. Over 2.3 million unique users watched more than 108 million minutes of handball live and on demand.

Video content is also at the core of the competition’s offering on social media. Engagement rose by 74 per cent and more than 400,000 fans are now following the EHF Champions League across social media, an increase of 50 per cent.

Technological developments at VELUX EHF FINAL4

Sporting highlights included the final events, the VELUX EHF FINAL4, hosted in Cologne for the seventh time, and the Women’s EHF FINAL4, which was staged at Budapest for the third time. Both events were amazing spectacles, both decided on penalty shoot-outs in the finals for the first time ever.

The 20,000 fans in the sold-out LANXESS arena in Cologne witnessed a nail biting final, which produced a champion from Poland for the first time, KS Vive Tauron Kielce, who beat Hungarian side Veszprem Handball Club.

The event was broadcast live in more than 80 countries and seen by a TV cumulated audience of  more than 53 million, an increase of 43 per cent compared to 2015. Again, those numbers were new records for the EHFM and its long-term TV rights partner MP & Silva.   

Fans all around the globe were able to see the VELUX EHF FINAL4 from new perspectives and different angles, thanks to newly implemented technologies such as 360° videos or referee cameras for the live TV feed. Even the referees were supported by a technical innovation, as for the first time in European handball, instant replay was available and used in Cologne.
 
Digital EHF Business Report

A complete overview of 2016 not just for the VELUX EHF Champions League and EHF Marketing GmbH but also the European Handball Federation can be found in the 2016 edition of the digital EHF Business Report at http://www.ehfoffice.at/businessreport2016.
 


TEXT: EHF / jjr
 
Share
CONTACT FORM