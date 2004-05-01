«oct 2016»
23.12.2016, 06:00
Re-start after unlucky Champions League failure
Women's EHF Cup countdown: Part 5: HC Leipzig (GER)

Re-start after unlucky Champions League failure

One single goal was missing. After a 24:27 away defeat at the Russian champion, Astrakhanochka, HC Leipzig won their Champions League group match at home 30:27 – but, due to the away goal rule, the Russians proceeded to the main round and not the Germans, despite having equal points in the final ranking.

Now, the 2009 EHF Cup Finalist and German record champions will continue in the group phase of the EHF Cup - having high hurdles ahead according to coach, Norman Rentsch. “We will face three top teams, which will mean interesting and exciting tasks in the group phase. We hope that some of our injured players will return before the start in January.”

For example, German international, Shemia Minevskaja, missed the EURO competition in Sweden due to a broken finger and team captain, Karolina-Kuzdlacz, was out because of back problems. But, differently to the start of the season, one key player is missing - Line player, Luisa Schulze, transferred to fellow EHF Cup participant, SSG Bietigheim.

In the Champions League Group Phase, German international, Anne Hubinger, was the third best overall scorer with 36 goals. In the previous season, Leipzig were eliminated in the EHF Cup Quarter-finals by their country-fellows Metzingen. This year, they will face Kuban, Fehervar and Brest in Group B.

“Kuban count on five Russian Olympic champions and even the national team coach, Evgenii Trefilov. Fehervar have internationally experienced players, such as Brazilian Piedade or Hungarian goalkeeper Herr, while Brest mainly have two exceptional playmakers in Mangue and Pineau,” says HCL coach Rentsch.

In general, Leipzig’s Manager, Kay-Sven Hähner, is sure that “playing on (an) international level is highly important for the players, the sponsors and the whole environment of the club.”

Having six German internationals in their squad, HCL can also deliver a great promotion for the 2017 World Championship in Germany, when the Leipzig Arena will host the German team in the preliminary round.

HC Leipzig (GER)

Qualification for the 2016/2017 EHF Cup Group Phase: ranked fourth in Champions League group matches

Newcomers: Tamara Boesch (LC Brühl Handball), Hildigunnur Einarsdottir (Vulkan Ladies Koblenz), Julia Weise (HC  Leipzig Juniorteam)

Left the club: Kaya Diehl (SC Herrenberg), Helena Hertlein (destination unknown), Thorgerdur Anna Atladottir (UMF Stjarnan). During the season: Luisa Schulze (SSG Bieitgheim)

Coach: Norman Rentsch (since 2014)

Team captains: Katja Kramarczyk and Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc

Opponents in the group matches: Kuban, Brest and Fehervar in Group B

Past achievements:

EHF Women’s Champions League records:
Main Round (3): 2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15
Group Matches/Champions League (5): 1998/99, 1999/2000, 2002/03, 2006/07, 2013/14
Qualification (3): 2000/01, 2008/09, 2012/13

Other EC records:
Cup Winners’ Cup:
Finalist: 1996/97
Semi-finalist: 2011/12
EHF Cup:
Finalist: 2008/09
Semi-finalist: 2004/05
Quarter-finalist: 2015/16

German champion: 1953, 1957, 1965, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1984, 1988, 1991, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2010
German Cup winner: 1983, 1987, 1996, 2000, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2014, 2016


TEXT: Björn Pazen/tm
 
