«oct 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

26.12.2016, 06:00
With Trefilov at the helm, Kuban aim high
«Go back »Print Version


Women’s EHF Cup countdown: Part 6: Kuban Krasnodar (RUS)

» »2016-17 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Kuban
»
 

With Trefilov at the helm, Kuban aim high

Nearly none of the current group phase participants have such a long tradition of being part of European Cup competitions like Kuban. The team of legendary Russian national team coach, Evgenii Trefilov, are taking part in their 16th international season since 1995, highlighted as the Cup Winners’ Cup Finalist in 2000. Except for Serbian international, Kristina Liszevic, the huge squad of Kuban consists only of Russian players - including five Rio 2016 Olympic champions.

Most of them arrived from 2016 champions Astrakhanochka and joined Trefilov, as he returned back to where his coaching career began (including four gold medals at World Championships). In total, 14 new players joined Kuban, including new team captain and Olympic champion, Polina Kuznetsova, who missed the EURO in Sweden due to an injury.

As usual, Trefilov’s goals are quite straight-forward. “We want to win any match in any competition. But, all of the remaining teams in the EHF Cup are strong, as the weak have been eliminated already.”

Kuban were drawn in a tough Group B, facing Leipzig, Brest and Fehervar. “All our opponents in the group are very experienced and strong. With that being said, we will try to come out on top,” says Trefilov, who succeeds former coach, Dmitriy Karlov, and shares the job with Alexander Revva.

After claiming gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, Kuban alongside Trefilov won all six qualification matches on their way to the group phase, including two victories against the Champions League record winners, Hypo Niederösterreich, in Round 3.

Now Trefilov expects a “prestigious competition, in which we have guaranteed six more games against strong opponents, which will be part of the development process for the future.” Besides a new coach and 14 new players, Kuban also has a new manager, Sergei Kalmykov, a new arena called ‘Olymp’ and the team will get a new mascot.

Kuban Krasnodar (RUS)

Qualification for the 2016/2017 EHF Cup Group Phase: Round 1: 36:24, 31:24 against Ionias (GRE), Round 2: 35:23, 38:28 against Spono Eagles (SUI), Round 3: 29:23, 32:26 against Hypo Niederösterreich (AUT).

Newcomers: Irina Antonova, Nataliya Danshina, Valentina Goncharova, Olga Gorshenina, Viktoriia Kalinina, Oxana Koroleva, Polina Kuznetsova, Kristina Liscevic, Ekaterina Marennikova, Victoria Samarskaya, Marina Sudakova, Yana Uskova, Viktoriya Zhilinskayte, Yana Zhilinskayte

Left the club: Irina Trezno, Olesya Cifka, Irina Smirnova, Maria Basarab, Ekaterina Artamonova, Natalia Vasilevskaya

Coach: Evgenii Trefilov and Alexander Revva (since 2016; former coach: Dmitriy Karlov)

Team captain: Polina Kuznetsova

Opponents in the group matches: Leipzig, Brest and Fehervar in Group B

Past achievements:

Other EC records:

Cup Winners’ Cup:
final 1999/2000
quarter-final 1997/98, 1998/99, 2000/01
EHF Cup:
quarter-final 2008/09, 2009/10, 2012/13
City Cup:
semi-final 1995/96, quarter-final 1996/97

Russian champion: 2 times (1989, 1992)
Russian cup winner: 2 times (1987, 1988)


TEXT: Björn Pazen/tm
 
Share
CONTACT FORM