«oct 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

28.12.2016, 11:00
Broadcast agreement with Sky extended for further three seasons
«Go back »Print Version


Sky Deutschland is to broadcast the VELUX EHF Champions League live and exclusive in Germany and Austria for an additional three seasons having reached an agreement with EHF Marketing GmbH
»2016-17 Men's News
»
 

Broadcast agreement with Sky extended for further three seasons ​

EHF Marketing GmbH, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation, has confirmed that its agreement with Sky Deutschland as the exclusive broadcaster of the VELUX EHF Champions League in Germany and Austria is to be extended for a further three seasons, taking the agreement to the end of the 2019/20 season.

The deal, which started with the 2014/15 season, was brokered by MP & Silva, the leading global media rights agency responsible for the distribution of the media rights for the EHF’s top club competitions.

Sky Deutschland has transformed the coverage of Europe’s top handball competition with extensive background reporting, the development of new camera angles and expert opinion from studio guests.

The channel’s team of commentators and reporters includes well-known personalities from the sport including former player Henning Fritz and coaches Martin Schwalb and Heiner Brand.

Sky Deutschland is rapidly becoming the home of top class club handball in Germany and Austria having recently announced a new deal with the German Bundesliga to show the national league from the start of the 2017/18 season. Sky was also the official broadcaster of the IHF World Championship played in Qatar in 2015.

Commenting on the extension to the agreement, the Managing Director of EHF Marketing GmbH, David Szlezak, said: “Sky has brought a new quality to the reporting of handball over the last few seasons. Given that up to three German teams are represented in the VELUX EHF Champions League, Germany is a very important market for EHF Marketing GmbH.

“We are looking forward to three further seasons of cooperation with our highly professional colleagues at Sky, during which we want to further improve the premium product in European club handball, and in doing so achieve a market position alongside sporting relevance that makes the competition highly attractive for German brands on the international sports sponsorship market.

“Since the beginning of the cooperation in the 2014/15 season, Sky has recognised the attractiveness of the VELUX EHF Champions League and, with the additional cooperation with the national league as well this contract extension, we have paved the way for Sky to become the handball-broadcaster in Germany and Austria.”

Roman Steuer, Executive Vice President Sports for Sky Deutschland, said: "The extension of the rights agreement for the VELUX EHF Champions League is a further high-value addition to the sports portfolio for our subscribers. This, together with the acquisition of the broadcast rights for the DKB Handball Bundesliga, underlines Sky’s position as the home for all handball fans in Germany and Austria.”

About Sky Deutschland

With over 4.6 million customers and an annual turnover of 2 billion Euro, Sky is the market leader on pay-TV market in Germany and Austria. Programming includes live sport, films, TV series, children’s programmes and documentaries. Sky Deutschland is headquartered in Unterföhrung close to Munich and is part of Europe’s leading broadcaster Sky plc. 21.9 million customers in five countries watch the exclusive programming from Sky, whenever and wherever they want. 


TEXT: EHF/jjr
 
Share
CONTACT FORM