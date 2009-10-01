«oct 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

29.12.2016, 05:20
With a new coach, the trophy is the goal
«Go back »Print Version


Women’s EHF Cup countdown: Part 9: Rostov-Don (RUS)

» »2016-17 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Rostov-Don
»
 

With a new coach, the trophy is the goal

Their hopes in the Women’s EHF Champions League were set extremely high, but the road to the FINAL4 in Budapest ended much earlier than expected. After only one win in six group matches, the Russian powerhouse, Rostov-Don, were eliminated from the competition in the group of death, facing Bucuresti, Györ and Midtjylland.

The extremely bolstered Champions League quarter-finalists from last season were hit hard. Including their top transfer, Olympic Games MVP Anna Vyakhireva, six of Rostov’s players became Olympic champions with Russia in Rio: Anna Sedoikina, Anna Sen, Vladlena Bobrovnikova, Ekaterina Ilina and Maya Petrova. In addition, Rostov have the Rio silver medalist Siraba Dembele (France, new from Vardar) and bronze medalist Katrine Lunde (Norway) on their squad. The only bad news was the injury of goalkeeper Anna Sedoikina in Rio, who is still out until the end of the year. Now, Maria Basarab (Kuban Krasnodar) will replace her.

Rostov could not stand the pressure. In December, the club announced to go separate ways with their Danish born coach, Jan Leslie. At the end of the month, Leslie’s successor was found in France: Frederic Bougeant, who steered Fleury to the French title, as well as the Champions League, and had also coached the Senegalese women’s national team. Bougeant will see a familiar face, as his former Fleury top star, Spaniard Alexandrina Cabral, joined Rostov last summer.

His ambitions are high, even though he knows that the clock is ticking. “We have to prepare in a short time and the key is more stability,” Bougeant says. He adds, “In the EHF Cup, we were drawn in a very strong group. ÉRD are a strong and stable team, Bietigheim is a serious project with big ambitions and Byasen have several players who just became EURO champions. But, we will produce six serious fights to proceed in the next stage. I will do everything possible to meet the expectations of fans and bring the team to a new level.”

Rostov faced ERD in the EHF Cup semi-final in the 2014/15 season, when Rostov made it to the finals. In general and after the disappointment in the Champions League, it is the clear goal of Rostov to win the first edition of the newly merged competition.

Rostov-Don (RUS)

Qualification for the 2016/2017 EHF Cup Group Phase: ranked fourth in EHF Champions League

Newcomers: Lotte Grigel (Team Esbjerg), Anna Vyakhireva (Astrakhanochka), Olga Chernoivanenko (Vardar), Siraba Dembele (Vardar), Alexandrina Cabral Barbosa (Fleury Loiret HB), Ana-Paula Rodrigues-Belo (CSM București), Maria Basarab (Kuban)

Left the club: Marina Sudakova (Kuban), Anna Punko (Debreceni VSC), Oxana Kisileva (Odense), Regina Shimkute (pregnant), Ekaterina Davydenko, Elena Avdekova, Marina Skladchikova

Coach: Frederic Bougeant (since December 2016, successor of Jan Leslie)
Team captain: Julia Managarova

Opponents in the group matches: Bieitgheim, Erd and Byasen in Group C

Past achievements:

EHF  Champions League records:
Participations (including 2016/17 season):  4
Quarter-final: 2015/16
Group matches: 2016/17
Qualification: 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14

Other EC records:

EHF Cup:
Final: 2014/15
Quarter-final: 2009/10
Cup Winners Cup:
Semi-final: 2012/13, 2013/14
Quarter-final: 2010/11

Russian champion:  4 times - 1990, 1991 (USSR/EUN), 1994, 2015
Russian Cup winner:  8 times - 1980, 1982 (USSR), 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016


TEXT: Björn Pazen/tm
 
Share
CONTACT FORM