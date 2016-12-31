«oct 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

31.12.2016, 06:00
A great challenge in the anniversary season
«Go back »Print Version


Women’s EHF Cup countdown: Part 11: ÉRD Handball Club (HUN)

» »2016-17 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»ÉRD HC
»
 

A great challenge in the anniversary season

It is a perfect coincidence that the qualification for the first-ever group phase of the newly merged Women’s EHF Cup was secured in the year that ÉRD Handball Club celebrates their 40th anniversary. Now, ÉRD aim for more, after the club, based close to the capital Budapest, have made it to the pinnacle of Hungarian women’s handball throughout the previous years.

Since 2012, ÉRD consistently qualified for EHF European Cup competitions, highlighted by reaching the 2014/15 semi-final of the ‘old’ EHF Cup, when they were eliminated from the finals by a team, who they now also face in the group phase: Russian-side Rostov-Don. Additionally, Bietigheim and Byasen are their opponents in Group C.

In qualification this season, ÉRD first ended the hopes of the ambitious French-side Issy, and then eliminated the defending EHF Cup champions and country-fellows, Dunaujvaros, by two clear wins.

“We made it to the group phase despite facing strong teams before; now we have to play against strong opponents. This is a great challenge for our players and a great pleasure for our fans, whose support we count on the future too,” says coach Edina Szabo. According to Szabo, the big favourites for winning the title are Rostov.

The ÉRD squad is quite international, including Brazilian Larissa Araujo (the only newcomer), team captain of the Serbian national team Katarina Krpez-Szlezak, Spanish international Mireya Gonzalez and 2012 EHF EURO Champion Andjela Bulatovic (Montenegro).

“In addition to maintaining a good role in the well-balanced Hungarian league, it is our season’s objective to make it to quarter-final in the EHF Cup,” Szabo adds.

Érd Handball Club (HUN)

Qualification for the 2016/2017 EHF Cup Group Phase: Round 2: 30:26, 29:26 against Issy Paris (FRA), Round 3: 29:22, 31:25 against Dunaujvaros (HUN)

Newcomers: Larissa Araujo (AAU Handebol Concordia)

Left the club: -

Coach: Edina Szabo and Marianne Racz (since 2010)

Team captain: Kinga Janurik

Opponents in the group matches: Rostov, Bietigheim and Byasen in Group C

Past achievements:

EHF  Champions League records:
Qualification: 2013/14

Other EC records:

Cup Winners’ Cup:
quarter-final: 2015/16
Last 16: 2013/14
EHF Cup:
semi-final: 2014/15
EHF Challenge Cup:
-

Hungarian champion:  -
Hungarian cup winner:  -


TEXT: Björn Pazen/tm
 
Share
CONTACT FORM