«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

01.01.2017, 06:00
Talent pool is eager to gain experience
«Go back »Print Version


Women’s EHF Cup countdown: Part 12: Byasen IL (NOR)

» »2016-17 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»Byasen Trondheim
»
 

Talent pool is eager to gain experience

Being one of the major talent pools for the highly successful Norwegian national women’s team, the Trondheim-based club, Byasen, are counting on a nearly all-Norwegian squad in the current season. Ida Alstad and rising top talent Emily Arntzen - one of the discoveries of the tournament - became EHF EURO champions with Norway in December in Gothenburg.

On domestic ground, the five-time Norwegian champion were in the shadow of Larvik in the previous decade, but now hope to leave the arch rivals behind in one of the Norwegian competitions. Byasen play their 19th international season already, highlighted by the Cup Winners’ Cup finals in 2006/07, when they were defeated by Romanian-side Valcea.

In the qualification for the group stage, Byasen earned five wins in six matches, beating Zagorje (Slovenia), their country fellows, Bergen, and finally the strong Romanian-side, Braila. In a tough group C, the team of experienced coach Arne Hogdahl now will face Rostov, Bietigheim and ERD.

“We are outsiders in our group, but our young team learns fast and I think that we could have a fair chance to win some matches,” says Hogdahl. “Rostov are the strongest team in the group and ERD had a strong result against Dunaujvaros in the third qualification round. Bietigheim seem to be the strongest German team this season. With that, I think we are in the strongest group of all.”

In general, the Byasen coach expects the newly merged EHF Cup to bring women’s handball one step further. “We think the competition is a good development of the two former tournaments. The group system gives us six games of very good experience. It’s also a good preparation for the group stage of the Champions League, which we have high hopes for in the upcoming years.”

Byasen IL (NOR)

Qualification for the 2016/2017 EHF Cup Group Phase: Round 1: 32:20, 25:20 against Zagorje (SLO), Round 2: 33:27, 29:26 against Bergen (NOR), Round 3: 24:25, 34:23 against Braila (ROU)

Newcomers: Eirin Skogen (Kongsvinger)

Left the club: Ingrid Odegaard, Maren Gundersen (both retired)

Coach: Arne Hogdahl (since June 2016)

Team captain: Teodora Tomac

Opponents in the group matches: Rostov, Bietigheim and ERD in Group C

Past achievements:

EHF Champions League records:
quarter-final: 1996/97, 1998/99
group phase: 2005/06, 2006/07, 2009/10, 2011/12

Other EC records:

Cup Winners’ Cup:
final: 2006/07
semi-final: 1995/96, 2013/14
quarter-final: 2009/10, 2011/12, 2014/15
Last 16: 2012/13

EHF Cup:
quarter-final: 1997/98, 2000/01, 2007/08, 2008/09
Last 16: 2004/05, 2010/11

EHF Challenge Cup:
-

Norwegian champion: 5 times (1986/87, 1987/88, 1989/90, 1995/96, 1997/98)
Norwegian cup winner: 4 times (1988/89, 1989/90, 1991/92, 2007/08)


TEXT: Björn Pazen/tm
 
Share
CONTACT FORM