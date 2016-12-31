NEWS REPORT: From 1 January 2017, fans across the world can buy tickets for one of the major handball highlights in 2018, the Men's EHF EURO in Croatia

Tickets for EHF EURO go on sale

While the memories of Norway's victory at the Women's EHF EURO 2016 on 18 December are still fresh, the focus has already shifted to the next major European handball national team Event.

Starting from 1 January 2017, tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2018 in Croatia go on sale. They can be purchased via the official event website www.ehf-euro.com.

Tickets can be bought for all playing days, starting from the preliminary round all the way to the final weekend.

The Men's EHF EURO 2018 will be played from 12 to 28 January 2018. The host cities are Zagreb (preliminary round, main round, final weekend), Varazdin (preliminary round and main round), Split (preliminary round) and Porec (preliminary round).

Prices start at 150 Croatian Kuna (approximately 20 euro) for the cheapest preliminary round ticket. Tickets for the semi-finals are available from 350 Kuna (approximately 45 euro) on 26 January 2018 and from 400 Kuna (approximately 55 euro) for the final on 28 January,

Tickets are always valid for the entire matchday. Packages can be bought, comprising all matchdays in the preliminary round and the main round at a selected venue. A 10 per cent discount applies for any package purchase.

