03.01.2017, 13:30
Last years‘ finalists want to go all the way again
Women’s EHF Cup countdown: Part 13: TuS Metzingen (GER)

Last years‘ finalists want to go all the way again

The “TuSSies” (girls) were one of the big sensations in the previous international season. Right in their first appearance in the EHF European Cup competitions, Metzingen made it to the last final of the old version of the EHF Cup, but failed against experienced Hungarian side Dunaujvaros.

In contrast to the defending champions, who were eliminated on their way to the group phase, the 2016 German runners-up are still part of the newly merged competition.

Before this season, some experienced players such as Nicole Dinkel or Patricia Stefani retired, but Hungarian born coach Csaba Konkoly managed to build up a new team, which at least hopes to proceed to the quarter-finals.

Metzingen’s top stars are Anna Loerper, team captain of the German national team, and Dutch goalkeeper Jasmina Jankovic, who was silver medallist at the EHF EURO 2016 in Sweden.

Thanks to his good contacts in his home country, Konkoly arranged the transfer of one of the biggest Hungarian talents Luca Szekerczes from FTC.

Besides, Serbian international Marija Obradovic, arriving from Krim, has Champions League experience.

In the premiere group phase of the Women’s EHF Cup, Metzingen will face two Scandinavian opponents (Glassverket, Nykøbing) and Russian powerhouse Togliatti.

“It’s a very strong and attractive group with four teams at the same level,” says Konkoly, adding: “Every game will be very close and small things will make the difference. To keep our chance for the quarter-final alive, it is very important for us to win the home matches.”

In general, the new format of the EHF Cup is ideal for his club, says Konkoly.

“It is very exciting for us because of more famous competitors. We hope the fans will enjoy the matches. It’s the first time for our club to be part of an international group phase and I’ll hope my team will earn good experiences,”  he said.

For the Hungarian born coach Rostov and Érd are the favourites for the trophy, but “I hope we will go our own way to the final”.

TuS Metzingen (GER)
Qualification for the EHF Cup 2016/17 Group Phase: Round 2: 29:25, 30:22 against Most (CZE), Round 3: 27:33, 36:23 against Ankara

Newcomers: Delaila Amega (Quintus), Annika Ingenpaß (BVB Dortmund), Marija Obradovic (Krim Ljubijana), Luca Szekerczes (FTC Budapest), Stina Karlson (Skövde HV)

Left the club: Nicole Dinkel (retired), Alexandra Kubasta (retired), Patricia Stefani (retired), Bernadette Temes (Vac), Sabine Stockhorst (retired)

Coach: Csaba Konkoly (since July 2015)
Team captain: Jasmina Jankovic

Past achievements:
EHF Cup: Finalist 2015/16

German league: - (runners-up 2016)
German cup: -
 


TEXT: Björn Pazen / br
 
