05.01.2017, 06:00
Redemption for the young Norwegians
Women's EHF Cup countdown: Part 15: Glassverket IF (NOR)

Redemption for the young Norwegians

It was a tough lesson, but they learned from their mistakes. After qualifying for the first-ever international group phase in the history of the club, the Norwegian-side, Glassverket IF, had zero points in the EHF Champions League in autumn. After their six defeats against Buducnost, Metz and Thüringer HC, the team from Drammen now have an opportunity to create a different course in the international EHF Cup Group Phase.

“We want to win some matches to prove that we deserve to be part of these international competitions,” says coach, Geir Oustorp, prior to his team’s match-ups against Lada, Metzingen and Nyköbing in Group D.

“We want to gain international experience and try to get some wins on home turf,” adds manager, Erik Øie. “The participation in European Cup competitions helps us to develop the club and therefore, we become more attractive for sponsors, spectators and not forgetting about the prospect for potential new players.”

Coach Oustorp continues, “Our young team will have matches against competitors that we aren’t as familiar with and this is good for myself as a trainer and for the club as a whole.”

Along with their next challenge of at least six international matches, Glassverket continues to try to keep up with their domestic rivals and record champions, Larvik. GIF’s newcomer, June Andenæs, is out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Glassverket IF (NOR)

Qualification for the 2016/2017 EHF Cup Group Phase: Norwegian runner-up; ranked fourth in EHF Champions League

Newcomers: June Andenæs (Molde), Marianne Iversen (Flint), Birna Berg Haraldsdottir (Savehof), Martine Wolff (Nordstrand), Mette Leipart (Nordstrand), Amalie Josendal (Njård)

Left the club: Jeanette Kristiansen (Vipers), Kari Brattset (Vipers), Kristin Nørstebo (Vipers), Martina Thorn (FC Midtjylland), Monica Iversen (retired)  Hege Bakken Wahlqvist (Tvis Holstebro), Eline Jarlsrud Rikartsen  (Stabæk)

Coach: Geir Oustorp (Former coach: Kenneth Gabrielsen)

Team captain: Emilie Christensen

Opponents in the group matches: Metzingen, Lada and Nyköbing in Group D

Past achievements:

EHF Champions League records:
Group matches: 2016/17
Qualification: 2015/16

Other EC records:
Cup Winners’ Cup
Last 16: 2015/16

Norwegian champion: -
Norwegian cup winner: 1974, 1981


TEXT: Björn Pazen/tm
 
