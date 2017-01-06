«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

06.01.2017, 10:15
International debutants expect a close group phase
«Go back »Print Version


Women’s EHF Cup countdown: Part 16: Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub (DEN)

» »2016-17 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»NFH - Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub
»
 

International debutants expect a close group phase

Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub has realised its dream of qualifying for the group phase of the Women’s EHF Cup in the club's debut season of international competition. After six straight wins in the qualification stage, the Danish side will face Lada, Metzingen and Glassverket in Group D.

The team is coached by Niels Agesen, who is familiar with the old format of this competition. He steered Team Tvis Holstebro to three EHF Cup finals, winning titles in 2013 and 2015, but now looks forward to leading Nykøbing in the new format of the tournament. "Being part of the group games in this new system with a new club is a very good experience and I look forward to it", says Agesen.

Although the Danish side has already reached its major international goal of being among the best 16 teams in the competition, the team now have ambitions to go further.

"Now we want more of course," says coach Agesen, who expects tight matches: "I think we are in a very equal group, and look forward to playing in close matches. We can finish from position one to four, so hopefully it will be interesting to follow."

 

The vast majority of Nykøbing's squad is Scandinavian, and it has been strengthened by the additions of Swedish international Johanna Westberg (from Randers) and Rio All-Star Team member Nathalie Hagman (from Holstebro).

Another star of the team is Danish international Kristina Kristiansen, who was part of the Niels Agesen’s Holstebro sides that won two EHF Cups.

Coach Agesen believes Russian side Rostov are the main favourites to win the first ever trophy in the new format, “but also Erd and Brest can go all the way”.

Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub (DEN)

Qualification for the 2016/2017 EHF Cup Group Phase: Round 1: 25:23, 29:20 against Lugi (SWE), Round 2: 35:29, 33:28 against Szczecin (POL), Round 3: 36:24, 36:22 against Converesano (ITA)

Newcomers: Johanna Westberg (Randers), Nathalie Hagman (Team Tvis Holstebro), Laerke Nolsoe Pedersen (Team Tvis Holstebro), Ditte Folden Vind (Odense), Sarah Iversen (Odense), Louise Kristensen (Odense), Pernille Holst Holmsgaard (København), Celine Lundbye Kristiansen (Lyngby)

Left the club: Nadja Mortensen, Nanna Willumsen, Simone Toftdahl, Barbara Arenhart (Vacz), Karol de Souza (Vacz), Line Werngren (Roskilde), Deonize Fachinallo (Odense)

Coach: Niels Agesen (since 2015)

Team captain: Mette Sahlholdt

Opponents in the group matches: Lada, Metzingen and Glassverket in Group D

 


TEXT: Björn Pazen / ap
 
Share
CONTACT FORM