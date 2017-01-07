REVIEW: Their second victory against Georgia in three days paves the way for Luxembourg to the true ‘finals’ against Italy next week.

Luxembourg remain on road to EHF EURO 2020

It was a little closer than in the first leg, but Luxembourg remained on the road to the next qualification stage for the Men’s 2020 EHF EURO, carried out with 24 teams in Sweden, Norway and Austria.

Three days after their 31:24 away win in Georgia, the team of Romanian-born coach Adrian Stot was victorious again, 35:29.

GROUP C:

Luxembourg vs Georgia 35:29 (18:13)

Thanks to a slightly better goal difference, Luxembourg top Group C ahead of Italy. Both contenders have four points on their account. They face for the straight ticket to the next qualification stage on Wednesday in Luxembourg, and on Sunday in Italy.

Only the aggregate winner will proceed immediately among those teams to fight for the 21 tickets for 2020 EHF EURO. The loser can still hope to clinch a spot via the IHF Trophy, carried out in June 2017.

After 2:2 Luxembourg were constantly ahead against Georgia. They seemed to have decided the encounter when leading 14:8 but the visitors still stood strong - even after the 18:13 deficit at half-time and after Luxembourg’s Jimmy Hoffmann was sent off with a direct red card in minute 24.

In contrast to the first leg, when they lacked power in the second half, this time even an eight-goal deficit (25:17) after 40 minutes did not stop the Georgian resistance.

Luxembourg lost concentration and allowed Georgia to reduce the gap to 26:23. But when Yann Hoffmann made it 33:28 four minutes before the end, the deal was sealed.

Best scorers, all with seven goals, were Luxembourg duo Eric Schroeder and Max Kohl, and Georgia's Revaz Chanturia.

On Sunday, Round 2 of this qualification will be concluded with Group B match Estonia vs Kosovo (19:30 hrs local time in Pölva).

