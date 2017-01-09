NEWS FEATURE: Two matches against Italy separate the top-scoring left back and his side from the next EURO 2020 qualification stage.

Müller and Luxembourg are ready for the next clash

It was 30 October 2008, the first official match of the French men’s team after becoming Olympic champions for the first time in Beijing. It was the early highlighter in the career of Martin Müller. At the age of 20, he faced the Olympic, World and EHF EURO champions in the opener of the EHF EURO 2010 qualification start with the Luxembourg national team.

It was the biggest handball attendance ever in Luxembourg- and the record of 5000 spectators is still unbroken. “It was a brilliant experience for a young player like me,” Müller looks back on the 21:30 defeat, in which the left back scored four times.

Now Müller and the Luxembourgish side have the great chance to repeat history and make it to the final qualification stage for an EHF EURO event.

After two wins against Georgia in the EHF EURO 2020 qualification, Luxembourg face Italy on home ground on Wednesday and away on Sunday.

Both teams are on four points now, and the aggregate winner will proceed to the next stage.

“Those matches are 50:50, there is no favourite,” says Müller prior to the crucial duels. In May, Luxembourg already had the big chance to qualify for the 2018 qualification rounds, as they had made it to the playoffs.

But a 23:28 defeat on home ground against Finland was too big a burden for the away match, although Müller & Co. won 29:27.

“We lacked experience compared to the Finnish side, against Italy we now hope that we have learnt our lesson.”

The start in the qualification campaign for the biggest EHF EURO ever with 24 participants was a more than positive experience: “We thought that Georgia would be stronger and show more resistance,” says Müller after the never endangered 31:24 and 35:29 victories.

“Now we are aiming high in two true finals against Italy. We have the great ambition to qualify for the next stage. To be among Europe’s top nations would be another boost for Luxembourgish handball,” says the 28 years old left back: “But like against Finland we know that 120 minutes are ahead of us, we have to focus and have in mind that every goal might be decisive.”

In the previous years since 2008, Luxembourg had always failed in the first qualification stages for major events like EHF EURO final tournaments or World Championships.

But handball in the small country has been boosted since then - mainly by another success, Müller was part of.

In the 2012/13 season of the Challenge Cup, Müller’s side HB Esch was the first Luxembourgish club to qualify for a quarter-final of an EHF European Cup competition. And Esch even went further on, qualifying for the final against SKA Minsk.

The first leg saw the second highest attendance of a handball match in Luxembourg, when 3,250 fans were in the Coque - and saw a 26:31 defeat.

At the end, Esch were chanceless, but Müller became the top scorer of the Challenge Cup season with 84 goals.

“We always turned first leg defeats around on home ground, this had always been the strength of Esch and Luxembourg. So it might be a bad omen that we play the second leg at Italy next week,” says Müller. In his team, all players are fit for the “finals”, including left handed Alen Zekan, who just had recovered from an injury.

Müller: “We again hope for a big crowd and a huge support from the stands in the Coque arena.”

Although for the first time 24 teams will be part of the EHF EURO 2020 in Sweden, Norway and Austria, the Luxembourgish players do not think that far: “You can only be successful, when you focus match by match. So now we have ticked off Georgia and prepare for Italy. When we know the outcome, we think ahead, what is coming next. 2020 is too far away at the moment”, says Müller.

