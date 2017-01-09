«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

09.01.2017, 13:45
Müller and Luxembourg are ready for the next clash
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS FEATURE: Two matches against Italy separate the top-scoring left back and his side from the next EURO 2020 qualification stage.

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Qualification Phase1
»Luxembourg
»
 

Müller and Luxembourg are ready for the next clash

It was 30 October 2008, the first official match of the French men’s team after becoming Olympic champions for the first time in Beijing. It was the early highlighter in the career of Martin Müller. At the age of 20, he faced the Olympic, World and EHF EURO champions in the opener of the EHF EURO 2010 qualification start with the Luxembourg national team.

It was the biggest handball attendance ever in Luxembourg- and the record of 5000 spectators is still unbroken. “It was a brilliant experience for a young player like me,” Müller looks back on the 21:30 defeat, in which the left back scored four times.

Now Müller and the Luxembourgish side have the great chance to repeat history and make it to the final qualification stage for an EHF EURO event.

After two wins against Georgia in the EHF EURO 2020 qualification, Luxembourg face Italy on home ground on Wednesday and away on Sunday.

Both teams are on four points now, and the aggregate winner will proceed to the next stage.

“Those matches are 50:50, there is no favourite,” says Müller prior to the crucial duels. In May, Luxembourg already had the big chance to qualify for the 2018 qualification rounds, as they had made it to the playoffs.

But a 23:28 defeat on home ground against Finland was too big a burden for the away match, although Müller & Co. won 29:27.

“We lacked experience compared to the Finnish side, against Italy we now hope that we have learnt our lesson.”

The start in the qualification campaign for the biggest EHF EURO ever with 24 participants was a more than positive experience: “We thought that Georgia would be stronger and show more resistance,” says Müller after the never endangered 31:24 and 35:29 victories.

“Now we are aiming high in two true finals against Italy. We have the great ambition to qualify for the next stage. To be among Europe’s top nations would be another boost for Luxembourgish handball,” says the 28 years old left back: “But like against Finland we know that 120 minutes are ahead of us, we have to focus and have in mind that every goal might be decisive.”

In the previous years since 2008, Luxembourg had always failed in the first qualification stages for major events like EHF EURO final tournaments or World Championships.

But handball in the small country has been boosted since then - mainly by another success, Müller was part of.

In the 2012/13 season of the Challenge Cup, Müller’s side HB Esch was the first Luxembourgish club to qualify for a quarter-final of an EHF European Cup competition. And Esch even went further on, qualifying for the final against SKA Minsk.

The first leg saw the second highest attendance of a handball match in Luxembourg, when 3,250 fans were in the Coque - and saw a 26:31 defeat.

At the end, Esch were chanceless, but Müller became the top scorer of the Challenge Cup season with 84 goals.

“We always turned first leg defeats around on home ground, this had always been the strength of Esch and Luxembourg. So it might be a bad omen that we play the second leg at Italy next week,” says Müller. In his team, all players are fit for the “finals”, including left handed Alen Zekan, who just had recovered from an injury.

Müller: “We again hope for a big crowd and a huge support from the stands in the Coque arena.”

Although for the first time 24 teams will be part of the EHF EURO 2020 in Sweden, Norway and Austria, the Luxembourgish players do not think that far: “You can only be successful, when you focus match by match. So now we have ticked off Georgia and prepare for Italy. When we know the outcome, we think ahead, what is coming next. 2020 is too far away at the moment”, says Müller.


TEXT: Björn Pazen / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM