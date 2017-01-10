«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

10.01.2017, 12:50
Splendid weekend for Danish and Polish handball
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: Three special awards were given away to successful European handball teams last weekend.

» »2016-17 Men's CL
»Group Phase
»KS Vive Tauron Kielce
»
 

Splendid weekend for Danish and Polish handball

Usually we see them dressed in jerseys, trainers and sweat fighting for the sports distinctions on the courts. Last weekend they changed the scenery and were awarded for their hard work done in the past year. Danish and Polish handball stood up on pedestals of domestic sports contests.

Danish awards

At the Danish Sports Award on DR TV Saturday night, the male national team of Denmark were awarded BT Gold, the oldest and finest awards in Danish sport, powered by the newspaper BT.

The handball team, who found time to take part in the award party in a break in their preparations for the upcoming World Championship, got the award for winning the Olympic Gold in Rio last August, the first Olympic medal ever for a Danish men's team.

“This award obviously means a lot to us, not least as it is based on votes from the athletes themselves,” said goalkeeper and team captain Niklas Landin as he thanked for the award on behalf of the team.

Polish awards

At the official gala of the Best Athlete Contest organised by the oldest sports journal “Przeglad Sportowy”and the national TVP two big events were honored. Firstly, Vive Tauron Kielce were chosen the best club team of the year for winning the VELUX EHF Champions League and remaining unbeaten on a domestic floor.

“One penalty and we are on the top,” said Michal Jurecki holding the statuette on the stage. “For me as the captain, it’s a huge distinction. On behalf of myself and the team I would like to thank the coaches, medical staff, the club and especially (club owner) Bertus Servaas, without whom we wouldn’t achieve the success,” Jurecki added.

Secondly, the EHF EURO 2016 was found the sports event of the year. Thousands of spectators in the stands, millions in front of TV, perfect organisation and records beaten - the recent handball festival in Poland had no competition. The tournament was broadcasted to 175 countries and the official EHF website had 900,000 guests what was 44% more than at the EHF EURO 2014.

In addition, in the main part of the voting for the Best Athlete of the Year, Kielce's and Poland national team left back Karol Bielecki found himself in the Top 10, taking the ninth position in the end.


TEXT: Magda Pluszewska, Peter Bruun / br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM