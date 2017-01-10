«nov 2016»
10.01.2017, 18:30
February’s Match of the Week schedule set in stone
NEWS REPORT: 2015 and 2016 champions in action as well as a debut in Kristianstad

February’s Match of the Week schedule set in stone

Match of the Week returns alongside the resumption of the VELUX EHF Champions League Group Phase with Rounds 10-12 in February.

The opening feature matches of 2017 will see the finalists of 2015 and 2016 in action as well as a visit to Kristianstad in Sweden for the very first time.

All three matches will be streamed live on ehfTV.com with English language commentary worldwide, though geoblocking may apply in some countries due to broadcasting rights.

Round 10: Telekom Veszprém vs FC Barcelona Lassa
Saturday 11 February at 17:30 CET

A repeat of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2015 decider gets the new year off to an explosive start as Group A’s leaders take on third place in Veszprém Arena with Chris O’Reilly on hand to provide commentary.

Veszprem will need to reverse the result of the first match between these sides this season (26:23 to Barcelona) if they are to keep up the chase on the top two, while a win for 2015 champions Barcelona will bring them one big step closer to a direct spot in the quarter-finals.

Round 11: IFK Kristianstad vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen
Sunday 19 February at 17:30 CET

IFK Kristianstad will play host to Match of the Week for the first time and what an occasion it promises to be. The match at home to German champions Rhein-Neckar Löwen is a must-win for both sides and Tom O’Brannagain will be there to guide viewers through the action.

Kristianstad shocked their opponents in this fixture last season, winning 32:29 at Kristianstad Arena, and will be aiming to emulate that result if they are to have any chance of claiming a place in the Last 16.

Rhein-Neckar Löwen won the reverse fixture between the sides 30:29 and will need something similar to stay in touch with Group B’s leading pack.

Round 12: KS Vive Tauron Kielce vs MOL-Pick Szeged
Sunday 26 February at 18:00 CET

The teams occupying first and second place in Group B come face to face in Round 12 and given their recent history it was a clear choice for Match of the Week.

David Bregazzi will be the man on the mic for this clash between two teams which never fail to deliver an exciting 60 minutes of handball.

Defending champions Kielce won the reverse fixture in October, 29:27 against their hosts in Hungary.


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
