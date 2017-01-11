«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

11.01.2017, 17:37
EHF seeks new Secretary General / Chief Operating Officer
«Go back »Print Version


Following elections at the EHF Congress in November 2016, the EHF has now begun the recruitment process to find a new Secretary General/COO, based out of the EHF Office in Vienna

»Inside the EHF Channel »
 

EHF seeks new Secretary General / Chief Operating Officer

Elections held at the 13th Ordinary EHF Congress in St. Wolfgang, Austria in November 2016 saw Michael Wiederer, who has held the position of EHF Secretary General since 1992, step up to the role of EHF President for the next four year period, through to 2020.

This development means that the position of EHF Secretary General/Chief Operating Officer is now vacant and the federation has begun the process of searching for a replacement through an external executive search company, NGS Global.

The successful candidate will be responsible for leading the work of the EHF on an operational level including the implementation of the federation’s strategic business plans as well as financial and personnel management. The Secretary General/COO will further be tasked with providing strategic advice and support to the EHF’s full-time President/CEO and Executive Committee.

Deadline for applications is 15 February 2017 with a preliminary selection to be made by early March 2017. The EHF Executive Committee will review the shortlisted applications and reach a final decision at its scheduled meeting on 24 March 2017. The new Secretary General/COO is scheduled to take up his/her position from 1 July 2017.

Applications are to be submitted directly to NGS Global. Nominations, recommendations and applications sent to the European Handball Federation will not be considered.

Complete information, job specification and details of how to apply are available for download>>


TEXT: EHF / jjr
 
Share
CONTACT FORM