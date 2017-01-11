Following elections at the EHF Congress in November 2016, the EHF has now begun the recruitment process to find a new Secretary General/COO, based out of the EHF Office in Vienna

EHF seeks new Secretary General / Chief Operating Officer

Elections held at the 13th Ordinary EHF Congress in St. Wolfgang, Austria in November 2016 saw Michael Wiederer, who has held the position of EHF Secretary General since 1992, step up to the role of EHF President for the next four year period, through to 2020.

This development means that the position of EHF Secretary General/Chief Operating Officer is now vacant and the federation has begun the process of searching for a replacement through an external executive search company, NGS Global.

The successful candidate will be responsible for leading the work of the EHF on an operational level including the implementation of the federation’s strategic business plans as well as financial and personnel management. The Secretary General/COO will further be tasked with providing strategic advice and support to the EHF’s full-time President/CEO and Executive Committee.

Deadline for applications is 15 February 2017 with a preliminary selection to be made by early March 2017. The EHF Executive Committee will review the shortlisted applications and reach a final decision at its scheduled meeting on 24 March 2017. The new Secretary General/COO is scheduled to take up his/her position from 1 July 2017.

Applications are to be submitted directly to NGS Global. Nominations, recommendations and applications sent to the European Handball Federation will not be considered.

Complete information, job specification and details of how to apply are available for download>>

