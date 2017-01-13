«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

13.01.2017, 10:00
Final chance for Estonia and Italy
«Go back »Print Version


PREVIEW: It is decision time in Groups B and C on Sunday and soon we will know which teams qualify for the second phase of the EHF EURO 2020 Qualification

»EHF Euro Events Channel »2020 Men's Adults
»Qualification Phase1
»Estonia
»Italy
»Luxembourg
»Turkey
»
 

Final chance for Estonia and Italy

A draw is enough for Turkey to reach the second phase of the EHF EURO 2020 Qualification, coming into the game against Estonia after a 10-goal victory (28:18) in the first match.

Meanwhile, Italy has a tough task ahead. Following their 24:23 defeat on Wednesday, they need to beat Luxembourg, and make sure that the away goals rule does not work against them.

To follow the matches, also check the live ticker at ticker.ehf.eu.

GROUP B
Turkey vs Estonia, Sunday 15 November, 16.00 local time / First leg: Estonia vs Turkey 18:28

Turkey were in the way for Estonia on Wednesday night, denying the Baltic state a ticket through to the next phase with a confident and rather surprising 10-goal victory away from home, 28:18.

The absence of Estonian top star Mait Patrail had its effects, but with or without him the Estonian team has no excuses but to fight in Ankara on Sunday. The poor shot efficiency (37 % compared to Turkey’s 55 %) in the last game was fatal, and something they need to fix.

Having gone from a favourable position with point above before the match on Wednesday, Estonia find themselves in an all-or-nothing situation. Anything but a win will leave them behind.

Meanwhile, the Turks have the fate in their hands. Coming back on home court with confidence sky-rocking and the awareness that a draw will be enough to go through.

Turkey won the battle on Wednesday, but the smallest mistake could turn the table around again.

GROUP C
Italy vs Luxembourg, Sunday 15 November, 16.30 local time / First leg Luxembourg vs Italy 24:23

Luxembourg snatched a one goal victory, 24:23, in the first out of two head-to-heads against Italy for the top spot in Group C.

Italy now sees themselves two points behind, but still with a reasonable chance to reach the second phase of the EHF EURO 2020 Qualification. They need to beat Luxembourg and any two-goal win will do as the direct encounter is decisive.

If they win by one goal, it may work against them that they only scored 23 away goals. Should Luxembourg score more in a one-goal defeat, they will advance.

Italian left back Dean Turkovic is the second highest scorer in the first phase of the qualification with 24 goals. He will need his teammates to take some of the burden off his shoulders.

His seven goals on Wednesday got them close, but there is a need for others to take responsibility in order to turn things around. Italy are in need of goals.


TEXT: Andri Yrkill Valsson / ts
 
Share
CONTACT FORM