PREVIEW: It is decision time in Groups B and C on Sunday and soon we will know which teams qualify for the second phase of the EHF EURO 2020 Qualification

Final chance for Estonia and Italy

A draw is enough for Turkey to reach the second phase of the EHF EURO 2020 Qualification, coming into the game against Estonia after a 10-goal victory (28:18) in the first match.

Meanwhile, Italy has a tough task ahead. Following their 24:23 defeat on Wednesday, they need to beat Luxembourg, and make sure that the away goals rule does not work against them.

To follow the matches, also check the live ticker at ticker.ehf.eu.

GROUP B

Turkey vs Estonia, Sunday 15 November, 16.00 local time / First leg: Estonia vs Turkey 18:28

Turkey were in the way for Estonia on Wednesday night, denying the Baltic state a ticket through to the next phase with a confident and rather surprising 10-goal victory away from home, 28:18.

The absence of Estonian top star Mait Patrail had its effects, but with or without him the Estonian team has no excuses but to fight in Ankara on Sunday. The poor shot efficiency (37 % compared to Turkey’s 55 %) in the last game was fatal, and something they need to fix.

Having gone from a favourable position with point above before the match on Wednesday, Estonia find themselves in an all-or-nothing situation. Anything but a win will leave them behind.

Meanwhile, the Turks have the fate in their hands. Coming back on home court with confidence sky-rocking and the awareness that a draw will be enough to go through.

Turkey won the battle on Wednesday, but the smallest mistake could turn the table around again.

GROUP C

Italy vs Luxembourg, Sunday 15 November, 16.30 local time / First leg Luxembourg vs Italy 24:23

Luxembourg snatched a one goal victory, 24:23, in the first out of two head-to-heads against Italy for the top spot in Group C.

Italy now sees themselves two points behind, but still with a reasonable chance to reach the second phase of the EHF EURO 2020 Qualification. They need to beat Luxembourg and any two-goal win will do as the direct encounter is decisive.

If they win by one goal, it may work against them that they only scored 23 away goals. Should Luxembourg score more in a one-goal defeat, they will advance.

Italian left back Dean Turkovic is the second highest scorer in the first phase of the qualification with 24 goals. He will need his teammates to take some of the burden off his shoulders.

His seven goals on Wednesday got them close, but there is a need for others to take responsibility in order to turn things around. Italy are in need of goals.

TEXT: