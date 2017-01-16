«nov 2016»
16.01.2017, 11:01
Germany top 2016 nations team ranking
«Go back »Print Version


After ranking seventh in 2015, Germany’s national teams took the top position in European handball in 2016

»Inside the EHF Channel »
 

Germany top 2016 nations team ranking

Thanks to the successes of the nation’s male teams – Men’s EHF EURO champions, runners-up at the U20 EURO and bronze medallists at the U18 EURO – the German Handball Federation was propelled to the top of the EHF ranking.

Six nations in top three

With 308 points in the men’s competitions, Germany are ahead of Spain (Men’s EHF EURO silver medallists and U20 European champions), with 284 points on their account. Third ranked in the male competitions are the Croatians.

Women’s EHF EURO 2016 champions Norway are on top of the female ranking by 292 points ahead of Denmark (276) and Russia (252).

Thanks also to 212 points from women’s national team competitions, Germany are finally topping the overall ranking by 520 points, closely ahead of Norway (512) and Denmark (504) – as the only three nations with more than 500 points

France slip to fourth

Denmark is the only nation to retain its place in the top three in 2016, in third place with Norway taking second spot.

The reigning Men’s World Champions and hosts of the Men’s IHF World Championship, being played across the country 11-29 January 2017, were ranking top in 2015 thanks in no small part to their world title won in Qatar but finished in fourth place in the latest rankings.

Ranking criteria

The nations ranking took into consideration all qualifications and final tournaments in 2016. For the men these were the Men's EHF EURO in Poland (winner Germany), the Men's 18 EHF EURO in Croatia (winner France) and the Men's 20 EHF EURO in Denmark (winner Spain).

For the women's ranking the tournaments included were the Women's Youth World Championship in Slovakia (winner Russia), the Junior World Championship in Russia (winner Denmark) and the Women's EHF EURO in Sweden (winner Norway).

Download 2015 Ranking List Nations>>
Download 2016 Ranking List Nations>>


TEXT: EHF / jjr
 
