2017 trophy presented in Cologne

The most coveted trophy of club handball in the 2016/17 season has been put on display for the first time. The golden arm, which will be presented to the winners of the VELUX EHF Champions League, was a part of the official Cologne Sport Year presentation in the German Sports and Olympic Museum in Cologne.

TropS, the mascot of the Sport city Cologne, and several legends of German sport, including the 1992 Olympic winner in boxing Torsten May and Harald “Toni” Schuhmacher, the 1980 European football champion, took part at the event alongside the German actress Liz Baffoe and LANXESS arena managing director Stefan Löcher.

For the eighth consecutive year, the four best club teams on the continent will descend upon LANXESS arena on 3 and 4 June 2017 to battle it out for bragging rights as Europe's club champions with almost 40,000 fans watching the four matches in the arena and millions on TV around the world.

“Year after year Cologne proves itself as an ideal setting for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 with its perfect transport connections to the whole world and numerous attractions for fans in the city,” EHF President Michael Wiederer said.

“The atmosphere created by 20,000 spectators in the LANXESS arena ist simply unbelievable. The VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne has evolved into a gigantic handball and entertainment event and we are extremely glad we can stage our season’s highlight here,” Wiederer added.

