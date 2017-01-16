«nov 2016»
16.01.2017, 12:25
Clean again in 2016
Doping control results from the Women’s EHF EURO 2016 in Sweden all return negative, completing another clean year across the EHF’s club and national team competitions

Inside the EHF Channel
2016 Women's Adults
Final Tournament
»
 

Clean again in 2016

Following receipt of results of the latest round of testing during the Women’s EHF EURO 2016 in Sweden, the EHF Anti-doping Unit has confirmed that there were no positive test recorded during the event.

A total of 64 tests were carried out during the championship by the Swedish National Anti-doping Organisation under the supervision of the EHF Anti-doping Unit.

All teams were tested at least once, with the four teams reaching the semi-finals tested a total of three times during the course of the event.

It was confirmed that one test on a player from the Norwegian team during the semi-finals was declared null and void due to an error during the doping control process.

The incident was subsequently investigated by the EHF Anti-doping Unit and measures are to be put in place to ensure that a similar mistake cannot happen again at events in the future.

The EHF places great importance on maintaining handball as a clean sport and sees doping as fundamentally contrary to the spirit of sport. There is an extensive testing and education programme in place and handball has an excellent record as a clean sport.

For an overview of the EHF Anti-doping Unit’s work during 2016, visit the latest edition of the EHF Business Report.

 

 

 

 

 


TEXT: EHF / jjr
 
