REVIEW: Greece have become favourites in Group A to advance to the next qualifying phase of the men’s EHF EURO 2020, while the dream for Cyprus is over.

Greece lead group after eliminating Cyprus

Greece have taken pole position in Group A of EHF EURO 2020 Qualification Phase 1 after beating Cyprus 24:17 on Saturday.

That result eliminated Cyprus, which beat Faroe Island on Friday by just one goal (20:19) and therefore can’t win the group anymore.

On Sunday, the group is concluded by Faroe Islands vs Greece (16.00 hrs local time in Torshavn). The hosts must win by at least four goals difference; any other result will send Greece through to the next phase.

There will be a LIVESTREAM of the match on YouTube.

Greece vs Cyprus 24:17 (13:6)

Cyprus would have qualified with a win on Saturday, but in the end, their narrow victory against Faroe Islands from the previous night was not enough. After Saturday’s 24:17 result, Greece have the upper hand before the final clash against hosts Faroe Islands.

After a tight first few minutes, Greece soon took the initiative against Cyprus. After being down 0:1, they responded with five goals in a row and never allowed their neighbours to come close after that.

Just over 20 minutes in, Greece had extended their lead to eight goals (11:3) and their lead was never in danger before half-time (13:6).

Julios Argyrou, man of the match in Cyprus’ victory against Faroe Islands, pulled the wagon again with four goals but his effort was not enough this time.

Cyprus still gave everything they had after the break, but they never got closer than four goals (16:12).

Like Greece had only been teasing their opponents, they geared up and extended their lead to seven goals again.

Vyron Papadopoulos led Greece with six goals, while Charalampos Mallios netted five, including the first three goals for Greece in the match.

