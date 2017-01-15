«nov 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
2829301234
567891011
«dec 2016»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2829301234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«jan 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

15.01.2017, 19:40
Group C is all square now
«Go back »Print Version


DAY REVIEW: Byasen Trondheim beat Rostov-Don, while ÉRD HC was too strong for SG BBM Bietigheim in the Women’s EHF Cup Group C

» »2016-17 Women's EHF Cup
»Group Phase
»
 

Group C is all square now

All four teams are level on points in Group C after two match days. So far, teams in this group have only won at home, and it was time for Byasen Trondheim and ÉRD HC to grab their first points.

  • All teams in Group C have two points after playing two games each

  • Rostov-Don played their first EHF Cup match under the new head coach Frederic Bougeant

  • ÉRD’s Katarina Krpez Slezak was the top scorer of the day with 11 goals

GROUP C

Byasen Trondheim (NOR) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 29:24 (18:13)

Despite being appointed Rostov’s head coach in December, Frederic Bougeant could not arrive in Russia for the Round 1 game against ÉRD due to visa problems. Nevertheless his team won under the guidance of substitute coach Tatyana Bereznyak.

In Trondheim, the Frenchman was on Rostov’s bench, but it was not the debut he had hoped for. The ten opening minutes were a nightmare for the visitors, as Byasen took an 8:1 lead. The Russian side made too many mistakes, which were punished by Trondheim’s Emilie Arntzen, Marit Jacobsen and their teammates.

Over the course of the game Rostov improved their attack and started to catch up. Byasen’s lead was still visible at half time (18:13), but Bougeant’s team pushed hard to draw level in the 47th minute, when Alexandrina Cabral Barbosa made the score 23:23.

While this seemed to be a turning point, Byasen had a 5:0 run in the next five minutes, which ultimately decided the match. Rostov had no time for another comeback, and had to accept defeat.

ÉRD HC (HUN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 35:27 (17:16)

Although ÉRD lost their match last week in Rostov, they performed well and made a good impression. On their home court against Bietigheim, the Hungarian team played a solid game which rightfully earned two points.

Bietigheim scored 39 goals against Byasen in Round 1, however in Erd they struggled in attack from the opening minutes. In particular, Susann Müller was not as successful as last week, when she found the net ten times.The hosts quickly took the initiative, and were up 9:5 in the 11th minute, and 15:8 in the 20th. However, Bietigheim fought hard and nearly drew level by the break (17:16).

But in the second half ÉRD were clearly dominant, and this was reflected in the score. Their Serbian right wing Katarina Krpez Slezak had a great game, finishing with 11 goals.  The hosts were in front 25:19 midway through the half, and they went on to obtain their first victory in Group C.

Martin Fruelund Albersen, Bietigheim's head coach was ultimately disappointed with the result:"We know it was a very tough game today. We also know that this is a hard court, the opponent ÉRD hadn't lost any games here this season.. Today we didn't play our best, and I'm a bit sad about it.  A lot of things didn't work for us".

These feelings were echoed by Bietigheim's left back Maura Visser: "I think it was a good game, but..we didn't play our best and we should learn from that. We haven't lost a game since last year, this brought us back to Earth.  We have an important game in the Bundesliga on Wednesday, so we don't have much time to think".

On the other hand, ÉRD head coach Edina Szabó was happy with her team's strong effort: "The game was really intense and I'm glad that in the second half our play was stable, that is why we could win with so many goals". She wanted to take the time to enjoy the victory, and thanked fans for their support: "We must stop and appreciate this victory, these two points are really important to us in this hard group that we are in...I would like to thank the fans.. they produced an astonishing atmosphere".

ÉRD's centre back Andjela Bulatovic, who had her birthday on the day of the match, praised her teammates strong effort during the difficult game: "I think it was a tough game. If one looks at the scores, one might not think that it was such a hard match. Our defence in the second half was good and our goalkeeper was great. We really needed these two points, but we must continue our hard work, and focus on the upcoming matches".
 


TEXT: Sergey Nikolaev/kc
 
Share
CONTACT FORM