03.03.2017, 15:30
New trophy arrives home in Cologne
NEWS REPORT: VELUX EHF Champions League trophy arrives at LANXESS arena exactly four months before Europe’s top four clubs compete for it

New trophy arrives home in Cologne

This year’s trophy for the VELUX EHF FINAL4, which is once again a unique piece, has arrived in LANXESS arena in Cologne, four months ahead of the event.

Arena manager Stefan Löcher will keeping it safe in the tournament's venue after EHF Marketing Managing Director David Szlezak handed it over on Friday afternoon.

While the preparations for Europe’s most prestigious club handball event are in full swing as the four best club teams on the continent will descend upon LANXESS arena on 3 and 4 June 2017 to battle it out for bragging rights as Europe's club champions.

The group phase is still underway and there are a number of clubs with eyes on the biggest prize in club handball

The German city is hosting the VELUX EHF FINAL4 for the eighth consecutive year. Year after year almost 40,000 handball fans from all over the world create an amazing atmosphere and fill the city with the different colours of their favourite clubs.

All four games will be broadcast in over 120 countries and millions of fans will also witness the new trophy's big moment at the winner’s ceremony after the VELUX EHF Champions League Final on Sunday 4 June.


TEXT: EHF / cor
 
