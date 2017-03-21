

21.03.2017

Up to 2000 employees provide for the well-being of the guests in the areas of security, service and catering. The in-house event gastronomy offers a large assortment from pizza to a five course menu, from Kölsch beer to champagne, and all found in the arena and its restaurant the “Henkelmännchen”. With 83,700 square metres of space, a large projector screen for direct video transmission, restaurants, bistros, bars, shops and of course, the most modern stages with sound and lighting technology, the LANXESS arena can cater to the highest requirements. A direct connection with the rail network and in addition, two motorways ensure smooth arrival and departure to all events. Four multi-storey car parks in a building complex, extensive passage ways and chill-out areas as well as generous arranged seating, the visitor is offered maximum comfort.

