NEWS REPORT: The TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 takes place on 6/7 May in Budapest, with the games throwing off at 15:15 hrs and 17:45 hrs on Saturday and on Sunday

Playing times announced for TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 2017

On Sunday, 7 May 2017 at 17:45 hrs, all eyes will be on the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna as it is the day, hour and minute when the final of the WOMEN’S EHF Champions League at the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 will throw off.

Playing times for the entire final weekend have been confirmed by EHF Marketing on Wednesday. The semi-finals take place at 15:15 hrs and 17:45 hrs on Saturday and the same throw-off times apply for Sunday when the match for third place and the final are being played.

Which four teams will eventually take part in the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 will be known after the quarter-finals have taken on the second and third weekend of April (7 to 9 and 14 to 16 April).

In the quarter-finals 2014 EHF FINAL4 participants, FC Midtjylland, meet HC Vardar, who finished third at the EHF FINAL4 three years in a row; Metz Handball meet 2014 winners Györi Audi ETO KC, defending champions CSM Bucuresti play against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungarian and 2015 winners Buducnost clash with Larvik.

Following three successful editions, it is the fourth consecutive year that the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 takes place in Budapest.

Buy your ticket and be part of the highlight of women’s club handball

Up to 12,000 spectators will be present on 6/7 May when the four best teams battle it out for the coveted WOMEN’S EHF Champions League trophy.

Tickets have gone on sale and can be purchased via the official website www.ehfFINAL4.com .

Ticket prices are as follows

Category 1: 39,990 HUF (approx. 130 €)

Category 2: 27,990 HUF (approx. 90 €)

Category 3: 19,990 HUF (approx. 65 €)

Category 4: 9,900 HUF (approx. 35 €)

