NEWS REPORT: Anett Sattler will return to the LANXESS arena in Cologne for the season highlight in June.

Best sport presenter of Germany to host the VELUX EHF FINAL4

For the fifth year in a row Anett Sattler will be one of the VELUX EHF FINAL4 presenting team, EHF Marketing has announced. The announcement comes just a day after she was awarded as “best sport moderator“ at the German Sport Journalist Awards 2017 in Hamburg, ahead of almost 50 colleagues in the German TV market.

"Spechless and proud! Thanks to everyone who was a part of the last 14 years. It is an honour for me," Sattler tweeted after receiving the award.

She will present the Opening party at the LANXESS arena on Friday 2 June, celebrating the eve of European club handball’s biggest weekend together with the fans. On Saturday and Sunday, 3/4 June, she will guide the capacity crowd in the arena through the matches.

Sattler will also be on hand one month earlier, on Tuesday 2 May, to host the FINAL4 draw event in Cologne when the semi-final pairings will be determined.

Sattler is a well-known sport presenter in Germany. She has been the face of live German Bundesliga handball matches together with legendary Stefan Kretzschmar as well as EHF EURO events and World Championships for over a decade on German television.

From 1 July on, Sattler will be in charge of a new position. She will become the manager of “Initiative Teamsport Deutschland”.

The initiative aims to represent the common interests of the German Basketball Federation, the German Ice Hockey Federation, the German Football Federation, the German Handball Federation and the German Volleyball Federation.

