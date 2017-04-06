EHF MARKETING GmbH

Hoffingergasse 18, 1120 Vienna, Austria

FN 264635 w, Handelsgericht Wien



Disclaimer / Imprint



Dear Handball friends,

Please read the following Terms and Conditions carefully. When you enter the website of the EHFM Marketing GmbH. (EHFM), you agree with and understand the following legal information regarding the website and any material on it.

Liability for the content

The EHFM has selected the content of the website with reasonable diligence. Especially effort has been put into accuracy of the information at the time of publication, however no display or guarantee (including liability towards third parties), expressed or signified, is made by the EHFM as to its accuracy, reliability or completeness.

Therefore, the EHFM assumes no liability for the use or interpretation of information contained herein. Your use of the website is on an "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" BASIS AND AT YOUR SOLE RISK, WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY; FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NO-INFRINGEMENT OF THIRD PARTY RIGHTS.

The EHFM assumes no responsibility for, and makes no guarantees that the website and services on the website will meet your requirements. The EHFM makes no representation or warranty that the information contained on this website will be uninterrupted, timely, secure or error-free. Especially will the EHFM take no responsibility for, and make no guarantee that the website or the servers that make it available will be free of viruses or other harmful elements.

THEREFORE, THE EHFM ASSUMES NO LIABILITY FOR ANY DIRECT OR INDIRECT DAMAGE, COMPENSTAION FOR LOSS SUFFEREDM AND CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGE REGARDLESS OF WHICH NATURE AND ON WICH LEGAL GROUND WHICH IS CAUSED BY ACCESS AND USE OF THE EHFM WEBSITE IN A PARTICULAR INFECTION OF YOUR COMPUTER ENVIRONMENT WITH VIRUSES OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEBSIDE.

Referrals and links

This website contains external links to other websites. The EHFM does not supervise those websites and is therefore not able to control or monitor the content of those websites. The EHFM is not liable for the accuracy or availability of information, material or content provided by third party linked websites or on their part are referring to this website. Furthermore the EHFM is not liable for the content of these websites and their correctness, Integrity, law conformity.

Logos and copyrights

The Logos and Photos, which are personated on this website, are reserved for the EHFM. EHFM reserves the copyrights on all text, pictures, graphics, animations, videos and other material and the arrangement on the website unless otherwise noted.

The content of the website may not be used with a commercial purpose duplicated, distributed, or manipulated in any form from third parties. Nothing on this website is designed to grant you any licence or right to use any names, club names, logos, pictures or trademarks. No act of downloading or otherwise copying or reproducing from the website will transfer title to you to any software or material on the website.

EHFM reserve the right to adjust, add, all or part to erase the content of the website at anytime. EHFM shall bear no responsibility whatsoever for unauthorised copying and/or use of any material property of third parties on the website.

Except as otherwise stated above, you are granted permission to view, store, print, reproduce, distribute any pages or download any material from the website for personal non-commercial use only provided that (a) you do not modify any such page or any such material and (b) you include these Terms and Conditions with any reproduction. Any unauthorized reproduction for commercial purposes of the website or any part thereof is a violation of the rights of the EHFM.

Privacy policy

The use of the published postal addresses, telephone or fax numbers and email addresses contained in the imprint or other comparable data by third parties is NOT permitted. The EHFM reserves the right to use legal measures for offenders sending unwanted spam messages.

Legal validity of this disclaimer

This disclaimer is to be regarded as part of the internet publication which you were referred from. In the event that individual parts or individual wordings of this disclaimer fail to comply with applicable law, or no longer comply or not fully, this shall not affect the remaining parts of the document as regards content and validity.

Applicable law and Jurisdiction

BY ACCESSING THE WEBSITE, YOU AGREE THAT THE SUBSTANTIVE LAWS OF AUSTRIA, WITHOUT REGARD TO CONFLICTS OF LAWS PRINCIPLES THEREOF, WILL APPLY TO ALL MATTERS RELATING TO THE USE OF THE WEBSITE.

IN THE CASE OF A DISPUTE, YOU AGREE TO SUBMIT TO THE EXCLUSIVE JURISDICTION OF THE COURTS OF VIENNA, AUSTRIA.

The EHFM reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time without notice. You are therefore responsible for regularly reviewing these Terms and Conditions. Continued use of this website following any such changes shall constitute your acceptance of such changes.

DO NOT ACCESS THIS WEBSITE, IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS.

