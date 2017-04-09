MATCH REVIEW: After an evenly matched first leg last Saturday, Lokomotiva Zagreb cruised to an 11 goal win in the second leg of the tie against Virto/Quintus.

Lokomotiva leave no doubt in second match

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb are the first team in the Women´s Challenge Cup final.

After a narrow one goal win in the first leg Saturday, the Croatian side made everything clear in the second match Sunday, as they defeated their Dutch opponents by no less than 11 goals.

SEMI-FINAL, SECOND LEG:

Virto/Quintus (NED) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) 16:27 (8:12)

After a close match last Saturday, Lokomotiva left no doubt in the second leg of their double header on home ground against Virto/Quintus in the semi-final.

Lokomotiva took the lead from the start in the Sunday match in the Dom Sportova of Zagreb, and they never looked back.

At half time, Lokomotiva were leading by four goals, and this lead was more than doubled in the last 30 minutes.

Lokomotiva´s opponent in the Challenge Cup final will be found next Saturday, when DHC Sokol Poruba and H 65 Höörs HK meet in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

Being up 28:16 after the first match at home, Swedish Höör are clear favourites to become Lokomotiva´s opponents.

