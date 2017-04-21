«feb 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272812345
6789101112
«mar 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272812345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
272829303112
3456789
«apr 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
272829303112
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
1234567
«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

21.04.2017, 08:00
PSG’s prolific attack out to break Szeged’s solid defence
«Go back »Print Version


QUARTER-FINAL PREVIEW: Szeged, the team with the fewest goals conceded in the VELUX EHF Champions League, will take on PSG, the team with the most goals scored so far in the tournament.

» »2016-17 Men's CL
»Quarter Final
»Match Results
»MOL-Pick Szeged
»Paris Saint-Germain Handball
»
 

PSG’s prolific attack out to break Szeged’s solid defence

Paris Saint-Germain Handball will travel to Hungary to take on MOL-Pick Szeged in the quarter-final first leg of the VELUX EHF Champions League. While the French powerhouse boasts an army of world and Olympic champions, their attacking prowess will be tested in Szeged, where the best defence of the competition awaits them.

  • MOL-Pick Szeged conceded the fewest goals in the main round and continued to dominate in the Last 16 via their formidable defence.
  • PSG Handball have scored the most goals in the Champions League so far.
  • Juan Carlos Pastor’s team are underdogs, but they know how to upset stronger opposition.

QUARTER-FINAL, FIRST LEG

MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA)
Sunday, 23 April, 17:00 hours local time, live on ehfTV.com.

PSG’s Round 1 defeat in Kiel might have cost them the top spot in Group A, but the French powerhouse marched through the rest of the season with great confidence and ultimately finished in second place. They are clear the favourites to reach the FINAL4 from this quarter-final tie.

However, MOL-Pick Szeged are no pushovers: The Hungarian runners-up finished third in Group B, just one point shy of second place. However, Szeged’s 17-point tally looks much weaker than PSG’s 24-point tally, and the calibre of teams in PSG’s group seemed stronger. It also must be noted that Szeged lost all their games against the sides that finished above them in Group B, while PSG managed to defeat Group A winners Barcelona, as well as getting all away points from Veszprém and Flensburg.

Up against Pastor’s Defensive Wall

Szeged’s strength lies in Juan Carlos Pastor’s expertly organised defence backed by Jose Manuel Sierra. Szeged conceded the fewest goals of any team in the entire competition: they concede 25 goals per game on average. For PSG on the other hand, their average goals conceded per game is 27.

As for goals scored, PSG are the highest scoring team in the competition: Their 451 goals in the Main Round is 35 more than any other team managed.

In their respective Last 16 matchups, only the away matches tested PSG and Szeged. Nevertheless, Szeged got an away with a win against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, while PSG managed to snatch a hard-fought draw in Nantes.

Their respective domestic cup brought no success to either quarter-finalist, as PSG crashed out on home soil against Montpellier, while Szeged lost the final against their domestic arch-rivals Veszprém due to a last second goal by Aron Palmarsson.

Stop the unstoppable

At home on Sunday, Szeged’s intention will be to slow down the pace of the game and make PSG suffer in front of their defensive wall. Pastor knows that errors in attack can be punished by fast break goals from the best pair of wingers in the competition.

However, if PSG play to their full potential in attack, even the best defence of the VELUX EHF Champions League will be in trouble. Mikkel Hansen, Nikola Karabatic and Nedim Remili are big game players, who step up when things get rough. If Szeged are to keep their hopes alive for the second leg, the home side will need to make it a priority to frustrate the visitors’ marksmen.


TEXT: Bence Mártha/kc
 
Share
CONTACT FORM