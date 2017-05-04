NEWS REPORT: 13 member federations of the EHF have expressed an interest to host the flagship national event in 2022 and 2024

There is a high interest among the members of the European Handball Federation to host the EHF EURO in 2022 and 2024.

13 different nations have expressed an interest to host the flagship event for Europe's men's and women's national teams with some of them expressing a joint interest together with other nations.

The following expressions of interest have been received

Men's EHF EURO 2022

Belgium, Spain & France

Czech Republic, Hungary & Slovakia

Denmark, Germany & Switzerland

FYR Macedonia

Russia & Belarus

Lithuania

Women's EHF EURO 2022

FYR Macedonia

Men's EHF EURO 2024

Czech Republic, Hungary & Slovakia

Denmark & Switzerland

Germany

FYR Macedonia

Lithuania

Women's EHF EURO 2024

FYR Macedonia

Russia

Following this expression of interest, the bid documents will be sent out to the all federations concerned. The next steps are as follows

By 1 November 2017 the applications must have been sent to the EHF Office

Following a first evaluation, the EHF Executive Committee approves the applications at its meeting on 15 December 2017

Site inspections will take place in early 2018

In April 2018 the bids for the EHF EUROs in 2022 and 2024 will be confirmed

The awarding of the EHF EUROs 2022 and 2024 will take place at the EHF Congress in Edinburgh on 18/19 June 2018

The Men's EHF EUROs 2022 and 2024 will be played in January, the Women's EHF EUROs 2022 and 2024 will be played in December of the respective year.

