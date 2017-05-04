NEWS REPORT: Fans have a lot of possibilities to follow the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4, including the live blog on ehffinal4.com that already started on Thursday.

Where to follow the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 2017

For all handball fans who are not at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena to watch the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 they can follow this weekend’s final tournament on the ehfTV YouTube Channel, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Live blog on ehffinal4.com

On the new ehffinal4.com website fans can follow the live blog which has started already on Thursday, bringing the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 event as close as possible to the fans at home.

The blog will give a unique analysis of the four matches and an overview of what the handball world is saying about the women’s handball’s biggest event, including the best behind the scenes coverage from the mobile reporters and quality content across the EHF Champions League social media channels.

ehfTV

On ehfTV.com all matches are streamed live and will be commentated by Dave Bregazzi who will guide through all the clashes. In addition to that fans will also get an impression of what’s going on around the event, including the Media Call on Friday on the ehfTV YouTube Channel. Furthermore the mobile reporters will post video features and fans can discover match highlights on the platform.

Facebook

On the EHF Champions League Facebook page handball followers will find premium content during TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 like videos with the matches best scenes, photo galleries, the results and also they can take part in different competitions.

Twitter

Two channels will provide all fans with the most interesting news of the tournament. On @ehfcl and @ehf_live the mobile reporters will give a view behind the scenes, exclusive interviews on site and of course the best and nicest videos and photos.

Instagram

Follow the story on the ehfcl page on instagram and enjoy unique shots from the mobile reporters as well as the results and video highlights of the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4.

Snapchat

The "Snapking“ known from the weekly Handball-Zap will give all fans on EHF Live a fun and light-hearted as well as unique perspective of this year’s handball highlight of the women‘s European club competition

TEXT: