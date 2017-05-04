NEWS REPORT: Already before the start of the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 a lot of action is going on at the Heroe' Square with a big handball festival and the start of the Junior FINAL4

Handball festival and Junior FINAL4

Already one day ahead of the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 the handball party starts in Budapest as on Friday morning, at Heroes‘ Square the big handball festival will open its gates.

At one of the most famous landmarks of the Hungarian capital visitors will be able to enjoy loads of handball games during the day. Beach-handball matches and college-handball matches already start at 9:30 hrs.

Two highlight matches will be the masters handball-game with stars of past decades (11:00 hrs) and the girls U16 clash between the Hungarian National Handball Academy and MTK Budapest (15:30 hrs). In the afternoon fans can enjoy different activities and participate in games and quizzes.

The day ends with the two semi-final matches of the Junior FINAL4. The match between Norway and Montenegro starts at 18:00 hrs, followed by the second semi-final between FYR Macedonia and Hungary at 20:00 hrs.

It is the first time in the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 history, the Hungarian Handball Federation offers four under 20 women’s national teams the opportunity to experience a taste of what it is like to play at the very top.

Hungary, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro – representing three clubs’ nations participating at the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 – as well as Norway take part in the invitational tournament. While the semi-finals are going to be played at Heroes‘ Square, the final matches take place in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

On Saturday at 20:00 hrs, straight after the second semi-final, the Junior FINAL4’s Final will be played. The match for third place takes place at 10:30 hrs on Sunday.

So make sure you stay on your seats on Saturday and return to the arena early on Sunday to support Europe’s next handball generation when they take to the court at the Junior FINAL4.

Free entry on Friday at the Heroes‘ Suqare.

