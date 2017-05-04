«may 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«jun 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293012
3456789
«jul 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
262728293012
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31123456
«aug 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
31123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031123
45678910
«sep 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678
«oct 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2526272829301
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
303112345
«nov 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
303112345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930123
45678910
«dec 2017»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
27282930123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
1234567
«jan 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930311234
567891011
«feb 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2930311234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627281234
567891011
«mar 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627281234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930311
2345678
«apr 2018»
MOTUWETHFRSASU
2627282930311
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30123456
» All Events
» Tournaments
» Member Federations 
National Teams, Clubs 
AlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelgiumBosnia HerzegovinaBelarusBulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkSpainEstoniaFaroe IslandsFinlandFranceGreat BritainGeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandIcelandIsraelItalyKosovoLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMoldovaFYR MacedoniaMaltaMontenegroMonacoNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSloveniaSerbiaSwitzerlandSlovakiaSwedenTurkeyUkraine
 
EnglandScotland
Other EHF Sites 
EHF Euro Events»
EHF Champions League»
European Cup»
EHF FINAL4»
Handball Activities»
EHF TV»
EHF Marketing»
European    
Beach Handball Tour»


EHF Court of Arbitration
Home THE EHF HANDBALL INFO MEDIA CENTRE TV Guide EHF FAMILY ...
Subscribe to me on YouTube
COMPETITIONS »Club Teams »National Teams EHF SELEKTOR SEND MAIL EHF SEARCH

04.05.2017, 23:03
Handball festival and Junior FINAL4
«Go back »Print Version


NEWS REPORT: Already before the start of the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 a lot of action is going on at the Heroe' Square with a big handball festival and the start of the Junior FINAL4

»EHF CL Channel »2016-17 Women's CL
»Final Four
»
 

Handball festival and Junior FINAL4

Already one day ahead of the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 the handball party starts in Budapest as on Friday morning, at Heroes‘ Square the big handball festival will open its gates.

At one of the most famous landmarks of the Hungarian capital visitors will be able to enjoy loads of handball games during the day. Beach-handball matches and college-handball matches already start at 9:30 hrs.

Two highlight matches will be the masters handball-game with stars of past decades (11:00 hrs) and the girls U16 clash between the Hungarian National Handball Academy and MTK Budapest (15:30 hrs). In the afternoon fans can enjoy different activities and participate in games and quizzes.

The day ends with the two semi-final matches of the Junior FINAL4. The match between Norway and Montenegro starts at 18:00 hrs, followed by the second semi-final between FYR Macedonia and Hungary at 20:00 hrs.

It is the first time in the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 history, the Hungarian Handball Federation offers four under 20 women’s national teams the opportunity to experience a taste of what it is like to play at the very top.

Hungary, FYR Macedonia, Montenegro – representing three clubs’ nations participating at the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 – as well as Norway take part in the invitational tournament. While the semi-finals are going to be played at Heroes‘ Square, the final matches take place in the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

On Saturday at 20:00 hrs, straight after the second semi-final, the Junior FINAL4’s Final will be played. The match for third place takes place at 10:30 hrs on Sunday.

So make sure you stay on your seats on Saturday and return to the arena early on Sunday to support Europe’s next handball generation when they take to the court at the Junior FINAL4.

Free entry on Friday at the Heroes‘ Suqare.


TEXT: EHF / si,br
 
Share
CONTACT FORM