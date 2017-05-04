Our second team has arrived in Budapest and it's the team with the shortest distance to travel - Györ!
Our mobile reporters were on hand to catch them coming off the bus and into the hotel.
.@GyoriAudiETO have made it to Budapest! With a 1,5h bus ride their journey to the #ehffinal4 is the shortest of the four teams! pic.twitter.com/x1COcmXLPX
— EHF Live (@EHF_Live) May 4, 2017
