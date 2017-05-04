«may 2017»
04.05.2017, 22:00
Title holders arrive first to taste handball action in Budapest
FEATURE: Last year’s finalists were the first two teams to arrive and both teams immediately headed to the FINAL4 venue, the Papp László Sportarena.

Title holders arrive first to taste handball action in Budapest

Last year’s finalists were the first two teams to arrive at the TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4 as defending champions CSM Bucuresti were the quickest to arrive on Thursday morning followed by quasi home side Győri Audi ETO. The players are already getting some handball action today.

CSM Bucuresti were so enthusiastic to finally make the trip to Budapest that the defending champions even beat EHF’s media team to be the first to arrive at the venue of the 2017 TIPPMIX EHF FINAL4.

"The defending champions are back in Budapest. Good to be here,” acknowledged the official twitter account of CSM Bucuresti as their players go off their shuttle in front of the Aquincum hotel, which will be the home for all FINAL4 participants this weekend.

The title holders did not spend too much time in the hotel, they went to the Papp László Budapest Sportarena and not only to check the venue but because the Hungarian men’s national team took on Denmark in the European Championship qualification game. These ladies just can’t seem to get enough of handball.

Győr, who arrived a few hours later than their opponent from last year’s final, did exactly the same, Ambros Martín’s team also made the short trip to the other side of the Danube to watch the men’s game.

However, Nora Mörk had some time to speak to our mobile reporting team. "It’s going to be huge,” the Norwegian superstar said upon arrival.

"I was here before but this will be my first time when most of the fans will be on my side. There’s going to be a lot of emotions this weekend, lot of great players and hopefully great games. I hope the arena will be sold out and we can enjoy the tournament.”


TEXT: Bence Mártha / br
 
